Tower of Texas surges late to take the Grade 3, $125,000 Colonel E. R. Bradley Handicap at Fair Grounds on January 13, 2018. (4:01)

Tower of Texas burst to the lead in the late stages for a 1 1/2-length victory over Galton in the $125,000 Colonel E. R. Bradley Handicap on Saturday at Fair Grounds. It was another neck back in third to Saham.

The Colonel Bradley was one of six stakes on the card that features the Lecomte.

Tower of Texas ($9.20) stalked the pace on a turf course rated soft as Saham took the field through an opening quarter in 25.19 seconds and Thatcher Street took over through a half-mile in 50.50 seconds. In the stretch, Tower of Texas quickened, moved past the leaders, and went on to cover about 1 1/16 miles in 1:44.62.

Florent Geroux was aboard the winner for trainer Roger Attfield.

The Bradley win was the second straight stakes victory on the card for Geroux, who won the Silverbulletday with Stronger Than Ever ($68.40).

Tower of Texas earned $75,000 for his win in the Colonel E. R. Bradley, which was his fourth career stakes victory. He has now earned $890,989. He is a 7-year-old son of Street Sense and he races for Thomas Van Meter, II, and Scott Dilworth.