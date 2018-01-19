On Tuesday night in London, the crème de la crème of the European racing world will convene to compare jewelry and honor the winners of the Longines awards for the World's Best Racehorse and the World's Best Horse Race of 2017.

The Best Racehorse we already know. Just like last time, Arrogate will be the winner this time, even though his recognition will be heavily laden with "even thoughs." Arrogate attained his high ranking courtesy of the International Federation of Horseracing Authorities, which determines -- through a formula handed down from some wise and ancient civilization -- which horse earned the most highly rated performance of the year. That horse is crowned the Best Racehorse, no matter what his overall record says.

So, even though Arrogate's last three starts of 2017 were losses of varying disappointing degrees, his victories in the Pegasus World Cup and Dubai World Cup earlier in the year did nothing to shake the 134 rating he received at the end of the 2016 season. The Longines gathering also will pay tribute to the second and third horses in the world rankings -- Australian supermare Winx (at 132) and Cartier champion 3-year-old Cracksman (130) -- neither of whom have raced since the most recent ratings were issued.

Since he is retired, Arrogate will carry that 134 to his grave. But first, a long and hopefully fruitful stallion career is about to commence at Juddmonte Farms in Kentucky, where he took up residence last fall after bidding farewell to the Bob Baffert stable in Southern California.

For those who haven't gone outside for a while, it's been cold, even in Kentucky, where sub-freezing temperatures have been bringing strong men and women to their knees. Horses, with their fuzzy hides and warm internal engines, fare somewhat better in the conditions, although recent arrivals like Arrogate may be going through a shock to the system.

"If I asked him if he wanted to go back to Bob for a couple of months, he'd say 'yes' in a moment," said Garrett O'Rourke, manager of Juddmonte's U.S. operation.

"We turn him out in the mornings, and he has a good old gallop in the snow," O'Rourke said. "But then I look out there a couple hours later and he's standing at the gate saying, 'Come on, lads, bring me in. I've had enough of this.'"

Good for him. Arrogate always was a sensible racehorse, even as his form fizzled near the end, and he figures to be an ace in the breeding shed as well.

"I think he put on 20-something pounds the first month and 30-something the second month," O'Rourke said. "He's been a very busy boy, as well, with all the people coming to see him. Horses like him who attract a lot of photographers' attention develop a real pose for it, and he strikes his readily."

As a racehorse, Arrogate sported a dappled, gun-metal gray coat that blurred the edges of his large, offset blaze. Eventually, he will turn the same white as his sire, Unbridled's Song, who died in 2013 at age 20.

"If anything, his winter coat is darker," O'Rourke said. "That's nice, because it makes the contrast of those markings on his head even more pronounced."

Breeding season begins for Arrogate and his fellow Juddmonte stallions the second week of February.

"He's already being teased with his mares, and he's starting to pick up the right idea," O'Rourke said. "From everything I've seen so far he has a very strong libido. Nevertheless, we'll ease him into the job during the first week, breeding him to one or two a day, and then let him dictate how he's able to handle it.

"It's a lot less taxing than going to the track for a workout," O'Rourke added. "And he was running as recently as November, so he's very fit. In fact, it's the older stallions you need to be more careful with, being asked to do that much more work in a short period of time."

The Longines award will allow Arrogate nothing more than a seat at the Eclipse Awards table on Thursday night in Fort Lauderdale, where the champions of North American racing will be crowned at Gulfstream Park. Arrogate is a finalist in two categories -- Older Dirt Male and Horse of the Year -- but he figures to finish far behind Gun Runner in both races, just as he did in the Breeders' Cup Classic last November at Del Mar.

O'Rourke will represent Khalid Abdullah at the Eclipse Awards, as he did last year when Juddmonte won for Outstanding Owner of 2016 and Arrogate took top honors as champion 3-year-old male. O'Rourke is keeping fingers crossed that Juddmonte's Paulassilverlining, a daughter of Ghostzapper, has outpolled rivals Unique Bella and Bar of Gold in the category of Female Sprinter on the strength of her two Grade 1 victories last year.

"She gave us some great thrills," O'Rourke said. "I'm a big fan of hers, as well as having a interest. She's at home here now, out in the paddock with some elite mares. Even so, they know she's the boss. It's been a joy to bond with her."

Whether or not she is a champion, Paulassilverlining is one of 140 mares who have a breeding date with -- who else? -- that guy Arrogate.

"And as long as she's in a good mood," O'Rourke said, "Arrogate will be very happy to see her."