Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark., has canceled Friday's nine-race program due to the effect of freezing temperatures since Monday night.

It is the second straight cancellation following Thursday's program.

Oaklawn has missed training Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Officials were hoping to get onto the track Friday afternoon.

Oaklawn officials said the cancellation Friday was due to track conditions, as the surface has not completely thawed. The decision was made for the safety of riders and horses, according to a press release.

Oaklawn opened its meet Jan. 12 and raced through Monday. A winter storm moved in that night, and temperatures were in the teens in Hot Springs and in single digits in other areas around the state Tuesday and Wednesday.