HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. -- Favorites came through in both turf races in the Sunshine Millions series Saturday at Gulfstream Park when Starship Jubilee and Galleon Mast ran to well-earned triumphs.

Starship Jubilee, ridden by Jose Lezcano, wore down Daddy's Boo in the 16th running of the $150,000 Sunshine Millions Filly and Mare Turf after Galleon Mast got up in the final jumps to win the $150,000 Sunshine Millions Turf. Both 1 1/16-mile races were for older Florida-breds.

Lezcano moved Starship Jubilee aggressively near the half-mile pole before prevailing by a length, completing the distance in 1:41.03 over firm going. The winner paid $4 as the solid choice in a field of 10.

Galleon Mast, left, outruns Our Way to win the Sunshine Millions Turf at Gulfstream Park. Coglianese Photos/Kenny Martin

"Jose rode her perfectly," said trainer Kevin Attard, who co-owns Starship Jubilee with Soli Mehta. "The mare ran a tremendous race. When we first started out with her, I never imagined we'd be here today. She tries every time."

Starship Jubilee, a 5-year-old mare by Indy Wind, was claimed for $16,000 last February. She now has won six of 10 starts for Attard, most notably a dead-heat victory in the Grade 2 Dance Smartly last July.

Daddy's Boo held second, 1 1/4 lengths ahead of Graceful Heart.

Some 90 minutes earlier, Galleon Mast ($4.60) was along in time to nail Our Way in the male counterpart, the 16th running of the $150,000 Sunshine Millions Turf, when finishing in 1:40.68. Second Mate was another three lengths back in a field of seven.

Irad Ortiz Jr. was aboard Galleon Mast when tracking his brother, Jose, aboard Our Way, for much of the trip. As Our Way looped the field on the final turn to take command into the stretch, Galleon Mast was following right along.

"I gave my horse a target," said Ortiz, and down the stretch, "he was there for me."

Galleon Mast, a gray 5-year-old gelding by Mizzen Mast, now has won eight of 22 starts, a record that includes six wins, four seconds, and three thirds from 13 tries over the Gulfstream turf. David Fawkes trains for Anne Scott.

Asked whether he was anxious about how long it took Galleon Mast to push past Our Way, Fawkes said with a grin: "Irad did a great job. We're in the winner's circle, aren't we?"

Our Way, winner of the 2017 Sunshine Millions Turf, was making his first start since early August.