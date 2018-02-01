Game Over sidelined with foot issue

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. -- Game Over, scratched from the Fred Hooper Stakes last Saturday, will be turned out for about 90 days and gelded after recently coming up with a foot issue, according to owner Ron Paolucci.

Game Over, runner-up in the West Virginia Derby last August, has not raced since finishing fourth in the Sept. 23 Pennsylvania Derby. The 4-year-old Mineshaft colt had been training forwardly at Gulfstream West for Jorge Navarro.

* Mind Your Biscuits is scheduled to have what trainer Chad Summers termed "a big breeze" Friday morning at the Palm Meadows training center with Irad Ortiz Jr. aboard, as the trainer looks for a prep race prior to returning overseas to seek a repeat in the $2 million Dubai Golden Shaheen on March 31.

"He's doing super," said Summers. "He's bigger, faster, and stronger this year. He's on pace to defend his title in Dubai."

* Pay Any Price, eighth as the favorite in the Gulfstream Turf Sprint last Saturday, will get an extra week off from training before being pointed to the Silks Run here March 10, said co-owner Richie Averill.

"He's had three really tough races in a row," said Averill.

-- additional reporting by Mike Welsch