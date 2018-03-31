DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Thunder Snow stormed past race favorite West Coast to complete a stunning night for local stable Godolphin in the Dubai World Cup on Saturday.

Ridden by Christophe Soumillon, Thunder Snow started from the widest post and triumphed by more than five lengths.

For trainer Saeed Bin Suroor, it was his eighth win in the $10 million main race.

West Coast, trained by three-time Dubai World Cup winner Bob Baffert, was second. His other horse Mubtaahij was third.

It was the fourth win of the night for Godolphin, owned by Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Godolphin-owned and Charlie Appleby-trained Hawkbill won the Dubai Sheema Classic, a Group 1 race over 2,410 meters on turf with a purse of $6 million.

The Bin Suroor-trained Benbatl triumphed in the other $6 million race on the card, the Dubai Turf.

Jungle Cat was the fourth winner for Godolphin in the 1,200-meter Al Quoz Sprint.