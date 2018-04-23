The horse named after Patriots star Rob Gronkowski may not run in the Kentucky Derby, according to his trainer.

Trainer Jeremy Noseda told RacingPost.com that the horse, named Gronkowski, suffered an unspecified "setback."

"We've had a minor setback and we will know where we are in the next 24 hours," Noseda told the website on Monday.

The horse, which is partly owned by the Patriots tight end, had been scheduled to fly to Kentucky this upcoming weekend.

Gronkowski qualified for the 1¼-mile Kentucky Derby with a win at the Listed Burradon Stakes in Newcastle, England. He has never run more than a mile, nor has he raced on dirt.