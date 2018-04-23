The horse named after New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will not run in the Kentucky Derby.

Phoenix Thoroughbred ownership group announced Monday that Gronkowski the horse developed a fever over the weekend and is unable to make the journey to Churchill Downs. The horse was treated with antibiotics and "is doing well," the ownership group tweeted.

We very much regret that #Gronkowski will miss the @KentuckyDerby after spiking a fever over the weekend and being treated with antibiotics. He can't make the long journey to Louisville but is doing well pic.twitter.com/71CqtWnDub — Phoenix Thoroughbred (@PhoenixThoroug1) April 23, 2018

The horse, which is partly owned by the NFL star, had been scheduled to fly to Kentucky this upcoming weekend.

Gronkowski qualified for the 1¼-mile Kentucky Derby with a victory at the Listed Burradon Stakes in Newcastle, England. He has never run more than a mile, nor has he raced on dirt.