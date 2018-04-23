        <
          Horse named after Rob Gronkowski will not run Kentucky Derby

          4:46 PM ET
          The horse named after New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski will not run in the Kentucky Derby.

          Phoenix Thoroughbred ownership group announced Monday that Gronkowski the horse developed a fever over the weekend and is unable to make the journey to Churchill Downs. The horse was treated with antibiotics and "is doing well," the ownership group tweeted.

          The horse, which is partly owned by the NFL star, had been scheduled to fly to Kentucky this upcoming weekend.

          Gronkowski qualified for the 1¼-mile Kentucky Derby with a victory at the Listed Burradon Stakes in Newcastle, England. He has never run more than a mile, nor has he raced on dirt.

