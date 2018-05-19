Amid heavy fog and on a wet, muddy track, Justify won the 143rd Preakness Stakes and improved to 5-0. Justify also won the Kentucky Derby, setting up a Triple Crown run at the Belmont Stakes on Saturday, June 9.

Justify is the 36th horse to win both the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness.

Bravazo finished second and Tenfold third.

Good Magic, runner-up in the Kentucky Derby, was neck and neck with Justify through the first mile but finished fourth.

Trainer Bob Baffert made history with his 14th Triple Crown race victory, tying D. Wayne Lukas for the most Triple Crown race wins all time. Baffert -- who also tied the record for most career wins at the Preakness with seven -- has the chance to break the record at Belmont.

Justify has a shot at becoming horse racing's 13th Triple Crown winner -- the first since Baffert saddled American Pharoah in 2015 -- with a win at Belmont in three weeks. Doing so would also make Baffert the first trainer with two Triple Crown winners in less than five years. The other trainer with two Triple Crown winners is Jim Fitzsimmons (Gallant Fox in 1930, Omaha in 1935).

