With the Triple Crown in sight at Saturday's Belmont Stakes, Justify's owner, WinStar Farm, has brokered a deal to have the horse exclusively sponsored by private jet company WheelsUp.

Terms were not disclosed.

The rights include a WheelsUp logo on the horse's blanket and includes WheelsUp sponsorship of jockey Mike Smith, who will have the logo on his pant legs, boots and turtleneck.

WheelsUp isn't a stranger to the Triple Crown. The brand's logo was on Victor Espinoza's pants when he rode American Pharoah to the Triple Crown in 2015. At that time, WheelsUp shared the sponsorship of the horse with Monster Energy and DraftKings.

Other WheelsUp ambassadors include Rickie Fowler, Serena Williams, and J.J. Watt, Russell Wilson and Tom Brady.

The deals for American Pharoah and Justify were brokered by New York-based sponsorship firm Leverage Agency.

With a win, Justify -- a 4-5 favorite -- will likely wrap up his career undefeated, becoming the first Triple Crown horse to accomplish the feat since Seattle Slew in 1977.