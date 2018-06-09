        <
        >

          Queen Elizabeth's horse wins Belmont Gold Cup in New York

          10:41 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          NEW YORK -- A horse bred and owned by Queen Elizabeth II won the $400,000 Belmont Gold Cup Invitational by a length.

          Sent off as the 9-5 favorite, Call To Mind ran two miles on a firm turf course in 3:16.78, setting a track record on Friday at Belmont Park.

          The old mark of 3:17.89 was set by Da Big Hoss in the 2016 edition of the Grade 2 race.

          Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano wore the queen's purple and scarlet silks aboard her first starter at Belmont Park since October 2012.

          Call To Mind paid $5.60 to win in his North American debut. The 4-year-old horse earned $220,000 for the victory, more than doubling his career bankroll to $359,538, with three wins in nine starts.

          John Warren, the queen's racing manager, said his boss "gets so much pleasure out of this."

