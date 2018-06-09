Justify has captured the Triple Crown after winning the 150th Belmont Stakes on Saturday in New York.

Justify won the Belmont starting from the rail. The last Triple Crown from that spot at the Belmont was Secretariat, 45 years ago to the day Saturday.

Belmont Stakes Payouts Win Place Show Justify $3.60 $3.50 $2.80 Gronkowski $13.80 $7.00 Hofburg $3.70

Justify, which went off as the 4-5 favorite, is the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown but just the second to capture it undefeated, joining Seattle Slew (1977). Justify beat nine other horses to win -- more competition than any other Triple Crown winner has beaten in the Belmont. Justify defeated 35 horses across the Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont.

Bob Baffert, Justify's trainer, joins "Sunny Jim" Fitzsimmons as the only trainers to win the Triple Crown twice. Fitzsimmons won in 1930 with Gallant Fox and in 1935 with Omaha. Baffert won in 2015 with American Pharoah.

It was Baffert's fifth attempt to win the Triple Crown -- three more than any other trainer. It was jockey Mike Smith's first Triple Crown. At 52, he is the oldest jockey to win the Triple Crown.

Gronkowski finished second in the 1 1/2 mile race, and Hofburg finished third before a crowd of 90,000.