Elliott Walden of WinStar Farm said Sunday the multi-owner group that controls Justify wants to share the horse with the public by racing him. A plan will be formulated once the chestnut colt recovers from a compressed schedule that saw him win six races over 111 days since his debut on Feb. 18.

Justify is set to return to Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Monday. On June 17, the colt will travel to trainer Bob Baffert's base in Southern California to await his next move.

Justify became the 13th Triple Crown winner and second since 2015 with a victory Saturday in the Belmont after winning the Kentucky Derby and Preakness.