          Gronkowski owners acquire new horse; name him LeBron J after NBA star

          12:42 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Move over, Gronkowski. There's a new horse in town, and he's a king.

          Phoenix Thoroughbreds, an England-based horse company, in May acquired the 2-year-old son of Medaglia d'Oro, and received permission to name the colt LeBron J, just like the newly signed Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James.

          Phoenix also owns Gronkowski.

          LeBron J is training in California with Doug O'Neill, and will be eligible for the Triple Crown races next year.

          O'Neill has trained two Kentucky Derby winners: Nyquist in 2016 and I'll Have Another in 2012.

          Gronkowski -- named for New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski -- finished second in the Belmont Stakes this year behind Triple Crown winner Justify. Not only did Gronkowski, the football player, attend the race, he also owns a stake in the horse.

          Only time will tell if James buys into his namesake.

