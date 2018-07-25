Triple Crown winner Justify has been retired from racing, WinStar Farm announced Wednesday.

"Justify had some filling in his ankle, and he is just not responding quick enough for a fall campaign," trainer Bob Baffert said. "We all wanted to see Justify run again, but ultimately it is my responsibility to make sure he is perfect. Without 60-90 days, I can't be definite."

Justify became the first horse since Apollo in 1882 to win the Derby without starting as a 2-year-old.

"Like everyone else, I am disappointed he won't run again, but I am thankful he came into my life," said jockey Mike Smith, who rode Justify to the Triple Crown this year. "There was never a time when I rode him that I felt like I was going to get beat. There was no horse who could run with him without sacrificing themselves, and there was no horse who could come get him. He truly is a gift from God."

Justify was 6-0 in his short career with $3,798,000 in earnings.

Justify will appear at Del Mar this Saturday to parade before fans before returning to WinStar Farm in Kentucky.

"The parade at Del Mar will be a great opportunity for the fans in the San Diego area to come out and see him," said Baffert.