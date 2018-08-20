DEL MAR, Calif. -- Jockey Drayden Van Dyke won a record-tying seven races at Del Mar on Sunday, including the $200,000 Del Mar Mile.

He tied Hall of Famer Victor Espinoza for most wins in a single day in the seaside track's history. Van Dyke's only loss in eight mounts Sunday came when he finished second in the sixth race.

Drayden Van Dyke tied the record for races won in one day at Del Mar when he won his seventh of the day astride Ohio on Sunday. Benoit Photo/AP

The 23-year-old rider from Louisville, Kentucky, won the second race on Neighborhood Bully at $12.80, the third on Quebec at $8, the fourth on Triple Shot at $26.20, the fifth on Tantara at $6.20, the ninth on Policy at $3.80 and the 10th on Ohio at $9.60. Van Dyke won the Del Mar Mile with Catapult, who paid $12.20.

Espinoza set the record on Sept. 4, 2006, breaking a mark shared by Bill Shoemaker, Laffit Pincay Jr. and Rudy Rosales.

Van Dyke's big day moved him atop the jockeys' standings, with 27 winners at the summer meeting.