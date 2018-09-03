The San Diego Sheriff's Department says a man who was told that no more tickets were available for an Ice Cube concert at a racetrack was shot by a sheriff's deputy after he fired his gun into a crowd.

The department said in a news release that the man, whose name and age were not given, came to the ticket window at the Del Mar Fairgrounds about 6:40 p.m. PT.

Shortly after he was told that there were no more tickets, an argument ensued, and nearby deputies came to the scene. The department said the man pulled out a silver-plated semi-automatic handgun and fired several shots into an area crowded with people. The deputies then shot him.

The department said the man was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla. His condition has not been released.

The department said it appears no one else was injured.