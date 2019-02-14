        <
          Jockey Craig Perret, five horses among Hall of Fame finalists

          1:53 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. -- Jockey Craig Perret, trainers Mark Casse, Christophe Clement and David Whiteley, and five thoroughbreds are contemporary finalists for the National Museum of Racing's 2019 Hall of Fame ballot.

          The racehorses are Blind Luck, Gio Ponti, Havre de Grace, Rags to Riches and Royal Delta.

          Results of the voting on the contemporary candidates will be announced April 22. All candidates that receive majority approval of the voting panel will be elected to the Hall of Fame.

          The hall's induction ceremony will be held Aug. 2 in Saratoga Springs.

