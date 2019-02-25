        <
          McWicked oldest pacer to win harness racing's Horse of the Year

          10:36 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          McWicked is harness racing's Horse of the Year, and the oldest pacer to capture the sport's highest honor.

          The 7-year-old won 12 of 19 races in 2018 to earn $1.57 million for SSG Stables. Casie Coleman is the trainer and Brian Sears was the primary driver.

          McWicked easily outpoled the pacing mare Shartin N 86-27 in the voting by members of the U.S. Harness Writers Association.

          The previous oldest pacer to take the trophy was Good Time, who was 6 in 1952.

          McWicked also took home Pacer of the Year honors Sunday night at the annual Dan Patch Awards banquet.

          Atlanta, the 3-year-old filly who beat the boys in the Hambletonian, was named Trotter of the Year.

