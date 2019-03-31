Santa Anita sees 23rd horse fatality since Dec. 26

Arms Runner became the 23rd horse to die at Santa Anita since the start of racing season on Dec. 26 after falling on the dirt crossover portion of the track Sunday.

Arms Runner was competing in the $100,000 San Simeon Stakes, the feature race of the day, when he appeared to injure his right front leg.

Santa Anita had just reopened Friday for the first time since March 3, as officials had tried to determine the reason for the numerous deaths.

Princess Lili B was the 22nd fatality, on March 14, when she broke her front legs during a training run.