Tiger Roll has become the first horse to win back-to-back Grand Nationals since the legendary Red Rum after storming to victory at Aintree racecourse.

The 4-1 favourite under jockey Davy Russell stayed out of trouble in the packed 40-horse field in Liverpool before gaining the lead over the final fence.

Despite being the smallest horse in the field Tiger Roll never looked daunted, cruising home in the long run-in to win by three lengths from 66-1 shot Magic of Light in second.

Rathvinden (8-1) finished third with Walk in the Mill (25-1) in fourth. Anibale Fly was fifth and former winner One For Arthur finished sixth.

Red Rum - the greatest horse in British racing history - won three Grand Nationals including successive victories in 1973 and 1974. At the age of nine Tiger Roll, trained by Gordon Elliott and owned by Ryanair chairman Michael O'Leary, could yet record further national success to move level.

Out of a field of 40, 19 horses finished the race, but one - Up For Review - died after falling at the first fence, becoming the race's first fatality since 2012.

more to follow