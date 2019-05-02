Omaha Beach to have surgery for breathing issue

LOUISVILLE -- Trainer Richard Mandella said Omaha Beach, who was scratched from the Kentucky Derby on Wednesday, will have surgery at Rood & Riddle Clinic on Thursday to correct a breathing issue that forced him out of the race.

Omaha Beach, who was the morning line favorite for the Derby, has an entrapped epiglottis, which means that swollen tissue in his throat had constricted his breathing enough to where running a race would be impossible.

"Sending him out to run Saturday would've been like sending him to war with a switch in his hand," Mandella said.

Mandella, who addressed the press at his barn on Thursday and spoke again later that morning, said he took the news hard on Wednesday but was already turning the page by Thursday. Despite his somber mood, he couldn't help but crack a few jokes.

"I'm good today," Mandella said. "Little bit tough yesterday. I told somebody in front of the stall, 'It's a tough pill to swallow,' and the horse leaned over and said 'You think it's tough for you? I've got a sore throat!

Mandella said Omaha Beach was scoped after his gallop on Wednesday because he was persistently coughing, in addition to an throat issue 10 days prior that was treated and came back. Mandella said Omaha Beach will be fine, but the timing was too close to the race to fix the issue.

"It's a very common ailment," he said. "I don't know that the doctors would agree, but I think it tends to come in the spring of the year when there's a lot of pollen and allergies around.

The breathing issue which forced trainers to scratch Omaha Beach from the Kentucky Derby will keep the horse off the Triple Crown trail altogether. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Mandella, who has never won the Kentucky Derby, has run into a bit of bad luck lately. His champion mare Beholder was scratched prior to the Breeders' Cup Classic in 2015 due to illness.

"I think I might be allergic to the Derby," Mandella joked.

He later said: "It was devastating, to be honest. Yesterday. I have done this for 45 years. So I have seen the movie and starred in it. You know, that's part of training horses. But I had a nice message from Arthur Hancock yesterday and he said: "Richard, [Charlie] Whittingham was 73 when he won his first one," So who am I to think I should be doing this now?"

Omaha Beach will be pulled off the Triple Crown trail completely due to timing but could likely come back in the late summer or fall. The Haskell Stakes, Travers Stakes or Pacific Classic could be potential targets.

An agreement was recently reached with Spendthrift Farm to acquire his stud rights prior to scratching from the Derby. Mandella said he hasn't seen the contract, but believed there might have been an incentive for winning the Derby.

"I do believe there was a pretty big kicker if he won the Derby. So I might have saved Mr. [Wayne] Hughes money," he said.