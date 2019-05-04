        <
        >

          Brady, Baker and the Cup: Best of Kentucky Derby social media

          play
          Fallica, Goldberg give Derby predictions (1:11)

          Chris Fallica and Hank Goldberg join Daily Wager to cast their predictions on the upcoming Kentucky Derby. (1:11)

          4:05 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Kentucky Derby is known for more than just horse racing. It's also known for parties, fancy hats -- and plenty of celebrities. The 2019 Derby is no different, with several pro athletes in attendance and featured on social media, including New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and IndyCar racer Josef Newgarden. Even the Stanley Cup is at Churchill Downs.

          Here are some of the top social media posts from the sports world at this year's Kentucky Derby.

          And since receiver Larry Fitzgerald is also in attendance and it's both Derby Day and Star Wars Day (May the 4th be with you!), the Arizona Cardinals decided to honor both in one very interesting tweet.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices