Brady, Baker and the Cup: Best of Kentucky Derby social media

The Kentucky Derby is known for more than just horse racing. It's also known for parties, fancy hats -- and plenty of celebrities. The 2019 Derby is no different, with several pro athletes in attendance and featured on social media, including New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and IndyCar racer Josef Newgarden. Even the Stanley Cup is at Churchill Downs.

Here are some of the top social media posts from the sports world at this year's Kentucky Derby.

*Insert gif of me yelling Let's Go below* pic.twitter.com/1yRGoDk9MU — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 4, 2019

A group of Gold Jackets are styling on the @KentuckyDerby red carpet pic.twitter.com/sc98ETR6O2 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) May 4, 2019

I'm told often that I have the best job in the world.

I agree!

But this man is close!

He's already covered the Olympics and the Super Bowl. He's at his first @KentuckyDerby today. And he's headed to the Indy 500 in a couple weeks!

Great chat on @SportsCenter today.

Proud of him. pic.twitter.com/LtKsPQHUaS — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) May 4, 2019

And since receiver Larry Fitzgerald is also in attendance and it's both Derby Day and Star Wars Day (May the 4th be with you!), the Arizona Cardinals decided to honor both in one very interesting tweet.