Maximum Security jockey appeals suspension

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Maximum Security jockey Luis Saez has appealed his 15-day suspension by the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

He says the stewards' penalty for failing to control the horse in the Kentucky Derby is "unduly harsh and not supportable by facts and law." The rider also seeks to stay his suspension pending appeal to fulfill riding commitments.

Maximum Security was first across the line at the Derby at Churchill Downs on May 4 before stewards disqualified the colt to 17th for impeding the paths of several horses. Stewards suspended Saez this week after ruling that he did not "make the proper effort to maintain a straight course" and caused the interference and disqualification. The suspension covers racing dates from May 23 to June 14.

Saez's appeal filed Wednesday states that under Kentucky racing law, a foul is not determined as chargeable to the jockey. The filing also says the law requires "intent, carelessness and/or incompetence," and adds that was not determined by stewards.