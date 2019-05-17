DQ'd owner offers $5M challenge to Derby foes

Maximum Security owner Gary West has issued a multimillion-dollar challenge to the owners of four horses that benefited from his horse's historic disqualification in the Kentucky Derby.

In a statement Friday, West said he would pay each of those owners $5 million if Country House, War of Will, Long Range Toddy or Bodexpress finishes ahead of Maximum Security in the next race against him through the end of the year.

Multiple outlets, citing a news release, report that West wants the owners of the other horses to also stake $5 million on the head-to-head result. West said he would donate any winnings to the Permanently Disabled Jockeys Fund and would still make a donation to the fund if no owners take up the challenge.

West offered the alternate possibility of a $1.86 million wager -- the winner's share for the Kentucky Derby.

Maximum Security crossed the finish line first in the Derby on May 4 but was disqualified for interference and placed 17th. Country House, who finished second, was elevated to first, War of Will from eighth to seventh, Bodexpress from 14th to 13th and Long Range Toddy from 17th to 16th.

West and his wife, Mary, filed a lawsuit this week against the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission and stewards over the first disqualification of a Derby winner in the race's 145-year history.

The Wests elected not to run Maximum Security in the Preakness. War of Will and Bodexpress are in the field.

