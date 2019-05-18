War of Will finishes first in 144th Preakness

War of Will has won the 144th Preakness Stakes, just two weeks after being involved in the controversial disqualification of Maximum Security at the Kentucky Derby.

War of Will was the horse most directly affected when Maximum Security came out from the rail at the Derby, when the two almost clipped heels but averted disaster. Maximum Security crossed the finish line first but was disqualified, and War of Will crossed eighth but finished seventh after Maximum Security's DQ.

The win at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday is the first career Triple Crown win for jockey Tyler Gaffalione and trainer Mark Casse.

Everfast finished second and Owendale took third.

Bodexpress reared up from the starting gate and threw jockey John Velazquez immediately as the race started. Bodexpress completed the race minus Velazaquez, who said he was OK.

Improbable, the 5-2 favorite, finished far back.

Trained by Bob Baffert, Improbable went off as the favorite in the Preakness. Baffert was seeking his record-breaking eighth Preakness victory after winning last year on his way to a Triple Crown with Justify.

Kentucky Derby winner Country House was not in the race due to an illness. It's the first time since 1996 that the Preakness was run without the Derby winner.

