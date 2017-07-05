Brandeis Machinery partners with Ragan at Kentucky

Brandeis Machinery will be a new partner of Front Row Motorsports when it joins David Ragan's No. 38 team for Saturday night's Quaker State 400 at Kentucky Speedway. The Louisville-based company sells, services and rents heavy-duty equipment for industries including construction, mining, forestry, and scrap and waste material handling.

Brandeis has partnered with Ragan in the past, but the Kentucky Monster Energy Cup Series event will be the first time the company will team up with Front Row Motorsports.

"Brandeis Machinery is excited to partner with David Ragan and Front Row Motorsports for the Quaker State 400," said Tony Estes, Brandeis senior vice president. "David has shown to be a great ambassador for our company in the past, and we're excited to have him represent us on track again. We all have a legacy of winning."

In business since 1908, Brandeis is one of the largest multi-state distributors of construction, mining, earthmoving, forestry, crane, material handling and processing, and demolition equipment. The company has eight locations in Kentucky and Indiana.

"We love having local partners on our Ford Fusion," Ragan said. "With Brandeis located just down I-71 in Louisville, this will be a home game for them. It will be a great opportunity to showcase their brand to current and potential customers and to the entire racing community."

The No. 38 Brandeis Machinery Ford will first hit the track on Friday for practice and qualifying, with the Quaker State 400 scheduled for 7:30pm ET Saturday. The race will air live on the NBC Sports Network.

For more information about Brandeis, visit brandeismachinery.com.

--- Front Row Motorsports ---