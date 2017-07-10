NASCAR talking to new manufacturers

NASCAR is in "aggressive conversations" with manufactures to join the sport, Steve O'Donnell told "The Morning Drive'' on Monday.

"We are aggressively pursuing new (manufacturers),'' O'Donnell said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio without divulging details. "We want to make sure that they come in similar to how Toyota did and it's really changed the sport. They've done a tremendous job and really helped the industry.

"Those conversations are ongoing. It's a tough process. There's a lot to consider doing this, but that is a huge goal for the sport right now.''

---NBC Sports ---