Earnhardt Jr. to reveal Darlington throwback at NASCAR HOF

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is scheduled to be at the NASCAR Hall of Fame (in Charlotte, NC) on Tuesday, July 18 at 2:00pm/et to reveal the #88 Nationwide Chevy throwback paint scheme for the Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

NASCAR Hall of Fame guests are invited to enjoy this exclusive first look of Earnhardt's throwback paint scheme and to listen in as he takes questions from members of the media.

*The first 88 fans who buy a ticket on site at the NASCAR Hall of Fame box office on Tuesday and say the password "APPRECI88ION" will be selected to have their photo taken with Earnhardt and the #88 Nationwide Chevy!

The NASCAR Hall of Fame box office opens at 10:00am/et.

Visit nascarhall.com for details.

