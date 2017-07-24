Kyle Larson set to launch racing-themed children's book

CONCORD, N.C. (July 24, 2017) - Not long ago a 7-year-old was strapped into a racecar in advance of his first-ever dirt track event; ready to chase his dreams of making it to the big time. Fast-forward to the present day, and Chip Ganassi Racing driver Kyle Larson is now a top contender in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS). Larson, who was raised on racing, jumped at the chance to work on a children's book to help teach kids about the sport he loves.

The picture book project, titled "Kyle Loves Racing", is being created in conjunction with Chris Workman and Apex Legends, an established motorsports children's book publisher. The hardcover book will be most appropriate for kids four years-old and older, and an accompanying coloring book will include a simpler version of the text that parents can read to younger children. The book is set to launch in the Fall of 2017.

For more information on the book, please see www.apexlegends.com.

NOTES OF INTEREST:

• Inspire and Educate: The book will mix education with entertainment by showing kids the path Larson took to reach NASCAR through his various forms of racing, followed by an action-packed race sequence that closely mirrors Larson's second MENCS win at Fontana earlier this year. Along the way, Larson's illustrated likeness will teach kids important messages like never giving up and that winning isn't everything.

• Racing Writer: Workman has previously created children's books that focused on the 24 Hours of Le Mans race, the Indianapolis 500, and INDYCAR driver Josef Newgarden.

QUOTEBOARD:

• Kyle Larson, Driver #42 Target/Credit One Bank Chevrolet SS: "I was really excited a few months ago when the idea of doing a kid's book came up, and I'm really looking forward to the finished product being released later this year. My parents got me interested in racing when I was really young, and along the way they taught me a lot of great lessons through racing that have helped me on and off the track. This book hopefully will be something that can help get kids excited about racing too and maybe even teach a few good lessons. I have quite a few young fans, so to be a part of a project that reaches out to those folks is pretty exciting for me."

• Chris Workman, Author & Illustrator, Owner, Apex Legends: "Kyle is the perfect guy to work with for a children's book like this. Not only is he quickly becoming one of the top drivers in NASCAR, he is also actively involved in dirt track competition and is all about helping to promote racing at all levels of the sport. He's a dad himself, and he understands the impact a book like this can have on kids."

