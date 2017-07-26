Statistical Advance: Analyzing the Overton's 400

Top 10 Driver Ratings at Pocono

Erik Jones................................ 112.7

Kurt Busch............................... 105.6

Denny Hamlin........................... 104.7

Jimmie Johnson........................ 103.9

Chase Elliott............................. 101.9

Kyle Larson................................ 97.6

Kevin Harvick............................. 94.4

Brad Keselowski......................... 93.9

Ryan Blaney............................... 93.4

Ryan Newman............................ 91.5

Note: Driver Ratings compiled from 2005-2017 races (25 total) among active drivers at Pocono Raceway.

History

· Opened in 1968 as a three-quarter-mile track, Pocono Raceway held the first race on the 2.5-mile track in 1971.

· The first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race was in 1974 - won by Richard Petty, Dodge, 115.593 mph, 08/04/1974.

· The 2.5-mile track was repaved during the fall of 2011.

· 2012 marked the first season the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono were scheduled for 400 miles.

· Prior to 2012 all Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races were 500 miles at Pocono Raceway.

· There have been 79 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup races at Pocono Raceway, one race from 1974 through 1981, and two per year since.

Starts

· 338 drivers have competed in at least one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Pocono Raceway; 238 in more than one.

· Ricky Rudd leads the series in starts at Pocono with 55.

· Matt Kenseth leads all active drivers with 35 starts; followed by Dale Earnhardt Jr. with 34.

· David Pearson (six starts) leads the series in average starting position at Pocono with a 4.667.

· Denny Hamlin (23 starts) leads all active drivers in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in average starting position at Pocono with a 7.348.

· A total of 33 drivers in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series made their series debut at Pocono Raceway, the most recent was Darrell Wallace Jr. (06/11/2017).

Poles

· 42 drivers have posted Coors Light poles at Pocono, led by Bill Elliott and Ken Schrader with five each.

· Kyle Busch, Jimmie Johnson and Denny Hamlin lead all active drivers at Pocono with three Coors Light poles each.

· Buddy Baker won the inaugural Coors Light pole at Pocono in 1974 with a speed of 144.122 mph.

· Of the 42 Pocono pole winners, only five have won consecutive Coors Light poles: Bill Elliott (1984-85), Mark Martin (1990-91), Ken Schrader (1993 sweep), Denny Hamlin (2006 sweep) and Joey Logano (fall 2011 and spring 2012).

· Bill Elliott holds the record for most consecutive poles at Pocono with three; fall 1984 and both races in 1985.

· Youngest Pocono pole winner: Joey Logano (08/07/2011 - 21 years, 2 months, 14 days).

· Oldest Pocono pole winner: David Pearson (06/10/1984 - 49 years, 5 months, 19 days).

· Three drivers have posted their first-career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Coors Light pole at Pocono Raceway: Harry Gant (1979), Casey Mears (2004) and Kyle Larson (2014).

· Eight different manufacturers have won a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pole at Pocono; led by Chevrolet with 33, followed by Ford (16), Dodge (8), Toyota (7), Pontiac (6), Buick (2), American Motors Company and Oldsmobile (each have one).

Wins

· 36 different MENCS drivers have won at Pocono Raceway, led by Jeff Gordon with six wins.

· Denny Hamlin leads all active series drivers in wins at Pocono with four.

· Five active drivers have multiple wins at Pocono: Denny Hamlin (four), Jimmie Johnson (three), Kurt Busch (three), Kasey Kahne and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (each have two).

· Seven drivers have posted consecutive wins at Pocono Raceway, including three consecutive by Bobby Allison (1982 sweep and spring 1983) and Tim Richmond (1986 sweep and spring 1987).

· Three of the seven drivers to win consecutive races at Pocono are active: Jimmie Johnson (2004 sweep); Denny Hamlin (2006 sweep and 2009 fall and 2010 spring races) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2014 sweep).

· Youngest Pocono winner: Joey Logano (06/10/2012 - 22 years, 0 months, 17 days).

· Oldest Pocono winner: Harry Gant (06/17/1990 - 50 years, 5 months, 7 days).

· Hendrick Motorsports leads the series in wins at Pocono with 17: Jeff Gordon (six), Tim Richmond (three), Jimmie Johnson (three), Dale Earnhardt Jr. (two), Kasey Kahne (one), Geoff Bodine (one) and Terry Labonte (one).

· Eight different manufacturers have won in the MENCS at Pocono; led by Chevrolet with 32 victories; followed by Ford with 23, Dodge (seven), Pontiac (six), Buick (four) Toyota (four), Mercury (two) and Oldsmobile (one).

· 13 of the 79 (16.5%) Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono have been won from the Coors Light pole; the most recent was Joey Logano (June, 2012).

· Two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono have been won from the first starting position due to Qualifying being cancelled; Tony Stewart (2009) and the most recent was Jimmie Johnson (2013).

· The first starting position is the most proficient starting position in the field, producing more winners (15) than any other starting position at Pocono Raceway.

· 24 of the 79 (30.4%) Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono have been won from the front row: 15 from the first starting position and nine from second starting position.

· 56 of the 79 (70.9%) Monster Energy NASCAR Cup races at Pocono have been won from a top-10 starting position.

· Six of the 79 (7.6%) Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono have been won from a starting position outside the top 20 - most recent Chris Buescher (Aug., 2016).

· The deepest in the field that a race winner has started at Pocono is 29th, by Carl Edwards in the spring of 2005.

· A total of four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers have posted his first career win at Pocono Raceway: Ryan Blaney (06/11/2017), Chris Buescher (08/01/16), Denny Hamlin (06/11/06) and Jeremy Mayfield (06/21/98).

· Denny Hamlin (2006) and Carl Edwards (2005) are the only two active drivers to win at Pocono in their first appearances.

· Kevin Harvick leads the series among active drivers with the most Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono without visiting Victory Lane at 33; followed by Jamie McMurray with 29.

· Seven drivers in series history have swept Pocono in a single season - Bobby Allison (1982), Bill Elliott (1985), Tim Richmond (1986), Bobby Labonte (1999), Jimmie Johnson (2004), Denny Hamlin (2006) and Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2014).

Additional Finishing Position Stats

· Mark Martin leads the series in runner-up finishes at Pocono with seven; Kurt Busch leads all active drivers with five; followed by Kevin Harvick, Brad Keselowski and Dale Earnhardt Jr. with three each.

· Mark Martin and Jeff Gordon lead the series in top-five finishes at Pocono with 20 each. Kurt Busch leads all active drivers with 14 top fives.

· Mark Martin leads the series in top-10 finishes at Pocono with 34; Jimmie Johnson and Kurt Busch leads all active drivers with 19 each.

· Kyle Larson leads all active drivers in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in average finishing position at Pocono with an 8.571.

Track Specific Stats

· Since the advent of electronic scoring the closest margin of victory (MOV) in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway is the race on July 23, 2000 that was won by Rusty Wallace over Jeff Burton with a MOV of 0.126 second.

· There have been three Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races resulting with NASCAR Overtime at Pocono Raceway:

· Seven of the 79 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races at Pocono Raceway have been shortened due to weather conditions:

· Qualifying has been cancelled due to weather conditions in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at Pocono Raceway six times:

· A total of 121 different Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver have led at least one lap at Pocono; Jeff Gordon leads the series in laps led with 1,040 laps led in 46 starts. Below are the all-time top five lap leaders at Pocono Raceway.

Female Competitor Stats

· Two female drivers have competed at Pocono Raceway in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series: Janet Guthrie and Danica Patrick.

