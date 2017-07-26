NASCAR National Series News & Notes - Pocono and Iowa

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Overton’s 400

The Place: Pocono Raceway

The Date: Sunday, July 30

The Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 2:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 400 miles (160 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 50),

Stage 2 (Ends on lap 100), Final Stage (Ends on lap 160)

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Next Race: U.S. Cellular 250

The Place: Iowa Speedway

The Date: Saturday, July 29

The Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, 3 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 218.75 miles (250 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 60),

Stage 2 (Ends on lap 120), Final Stage (Ends on lap 250)

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Next Race: Overton’s 150

The Place: Pocono Raceway

The Date: Saturday, July 29

The Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, 1 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 150 miles (60 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 15),

Stage 2 (Ends on lap 30), Final Stage (Ends on lap 60)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Dude. Sweep. Blaney Hopes To Find Pocono Victory Lane For Second Time This Season

A month after he notched his first career win at Pocono, Ryan Blaney will attempt to visit Victory Lane once again when the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series returns to the Tricky Triangle on Sunday for the Overton’s 400 (3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Blaney will attempt to become the eighth driver to complete the Pocono sweep, joining: Dale Earnhardt Jr. (2014), Denny Hamlin (2006), Jimmie Johnson (2004), Bobby Labonte (1999), Tim Richmond (1986), Bill Elliott (1985) and Bobby Allison (1982).

Blaney has struggled since his win, with just two top-10 finishes in six starts. In addition to his victory, he has three top fives, seven top 10s and an 18.8 average finish on the season. His eight playoff points rank tied with Kevin Harvick for sixth in the series.

Kahne And Able: Kasey Kahne Earns First Win In 102 Starts At Brickyard

Kasey Kahne snapped a 102-race winless streak by beating out Brad Keselowski on a restart in NASCAR overtime to win the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports driver is now virtually guaranteed a spot in the playoffs.

Additionally, the win marked Kahne’s first top-10 finish since his fifth-place showing at Talladega in May. The victory was the first for his crew chief, Keith Rodden.

Kahne became the 13th different winner in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series this season.

He will attempt to continue his momentum in Sunday’s Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway - a track where he’s experienced success in the past. In 27 starts at the Tricky Triangle, Kahne claims two wins five top fives and nine top 10s.

Can Dale Jr. Punch Playoff Ticket At Pocono?

Time is running out for Dale Earnhardt Jr. to earn a playoff spot in his final full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season. He only has six races left to achieve the feat.

Pocono Raceway might be his best remaining bet to get the win that ensures him a playoff berth.

In 34 career starts at the Tricky Triangle, Earnhardt owns two victories (both in 2014), 11 top fives, 15 top 10s and a 15.1 average finish. He has finished fifth or better in six of his last eight races there.

Six To Go: Playoff Pressure Heightens

The pressure is on to make the playoffs after Kasey Kahne stole a berth with his win at Indy.

The following drivers would get in if the season ended today: Martin Truex Jr. (three wins, 29 playoff points), Jimmie Johnson (three, 16), Kyle Larson (two, 13), Brad Keselowski (two, 13), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (two, 10), Kevin Harvick (one, eight), Ryan Blaney (one, eight), Denny Hamlin (one, seven), Kurt Busch (one, five), Ryan Newman (one, five), Austin Dillon (one, five), Kasey Kahne (one, five), Kyle Busch (140 points above Clint Bowyer on the cutoff line, seven playoff points), Jamie McMurray (+84), Chase Elliott (+73, two), Matt Kenseth (+51, two).

The first four out would be: Bowyer (33 points below Kenseth on the cutoff line), Joey Logano (-51, one playoff point), Erik Jones (-126), Daniel Suarez (-132) and Trevor Bayne (-180).

Remember a victory virtually guarantees a driver a playoff berth. Below is a list of winless drivers who have taken a checkered flag at the remaining six regular-season tracks

Pocono: Kenseth, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Chris Buescher

Watkins Glen: Ky. Busch, AJ Allmendinger

Michigan: Ky. Busch, Earnhardt Jr., Kenseth

Bristol: Ky. Busch, Kenseth, Earnhardt Jr.

Darlington: Ky. Busch, Kenseth

Richmond: Ky. Busch, Kenseth, Bowyer, Earnhardt Jr.

Kyle Busch Tries For First Pocono Win

Kyle Busch has won at 21 of the 23 active Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series tracks. The only two places where Busch has never visited Victory Lane are Charlotte and Pocono - the site of Sunday’s Overton’s 400.

Busch won the Coors Light Pole at the Pennsylvania track in June and led 100 of 160 laps on his way to a ninth-place finish. In 25 career Pocono starts, he claims four top fives, 10 tops 10s and an 18.2 average finish. He’s finished runner-up at Pocono twice (2010-June; 2011-August).

Although he is fourth in the points standings (107 markers behind leader Martin Truex Jr.) and second in stage wins (seven), Busch has yet to win a race this season.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, Etc.

Kids Drive NASCAR Launches: The NASCAR industry is celebrating the next generation of fans with Kids Drive NASCAR beginning this weekend (thru Michigan). Look out for the Kids vs. Drivers challenges on AccelerationNation.com, and be part of the conversation by using #KidsDriveNASCAR on social media. NASCAR and participating tracks will host children as honorary race officials, green-flag wavers and reporters, in addition to hosting a variety of youth-focused events and activities for families. Pocono will host its 10th annual Lehigh Valley Children’s Hospital Kids Day on Saturday. Free activities include: face painting, bounce houses and photo booths.

NASCAR XFINITY Series

JR Motorsport’s Rising Star William Byron Returns To Iowa Looking For The Sweep

JR Motorsport’s William Byron is quickly becoming one of the most popular rising stars in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, and this weekend the young juggernaut returns to Iowa Speedway looking to become just the second driver in series history to sweep both Iowa Speedway races in a single season; joining former series champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (who won three straight - 2011 sweep and 2012 June race).

Byron broke into the win column for the first time in his NASCAR XFINITY Series career when he first visited Iowa back in June. Since then the 19-year-old from Charlotte, North Carolina has added two more wins to his resume - at Daytona International Speedway (July race) and last weekend’s victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

“I haven’t seen a driver win in everything he gets in like (William) Byron is doing right now since Jeff Gordon,” said NBC analyst and former driver Kyle Petty following Byron’s victory at Indianapolis.

The high praise isn’t surprising considering the Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender has posted one pole, three wins, seven top fives, 12 top 10s and an average finish of 9.5 in 18 NASCAR XFINITY Series starts this season. But to put his ascension into success in even more perspective, consider this: In 42 NASCAR national series starts he has 10 wins (three NXS, seven NCWTS) - a 23.8% winning percentage (tied with Greg Biffle for the ninth-most wins all-time in a driver’s first 42 NASCAR national series starts).

Byron is not only exceptional on track, he also understands what it took to get where he is.

“Great people,” said Byron. “You have got to have good people around you, and Rudy Fugle (Byron’s crew chief last season in the NCWTS) is a pretty awesome guy, and he taught me a lot last year. We had a really good combination, and we took what we learned and applied it to this year and Dave (Elenz, this season’s NXS crew chief) is excellent. Dave is a great engineer and great crew chief that makes excellent pit strategy calls. I feel like we are starting to get that confidence up between the two of us, and that is starting to lead to a lot of success,” Byron said.

This weekend will be Byron’s second series start at Iowa Speedway, in his series track debut earlier this season on the 0.875-mile track, he started sixth, led 78 laps and won with a driver rating of 131.2.

If Byron pulls off the sweep this weekend at Iowa, he will be one win closer to the series’ rookie season record for wins of five; held by Greg Biffle (2001), Carl Edwards (2005) and Kyle Busch (2004). Erik Jones posted four wins in his rookie season last year.

NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoffs Are Inching Ever Closer

Another weekend in the books, and now the NASCAR XFINITY Series turns to Iowa Speedway for the U.S. Cellular 250 Presented by American Ethanol (Saturday, July 29 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio); which means just eight races are left for the championship contending drivers to guarantee themselves a spot in the post-season.

Regular Season Winners

Three series contenders have posted wins this season. Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender William Byron has tallied three victories (Iowa-1, Daytona-2 and Indianapolis) this season, and currently holds the No. 1 seed in the NASCAR XFINITY Series playoffs.

Byron’s JR Motorsports teammate Justin Allgaier (won at Phoenix) and Roush Fenway Racing’s Ryan Reed (season-opening victory at Daytona) are the other two title contenders with regular season wins this season.

Earlier this season at Iowa Speedway (July) - Byron won, Allgaier finished ninth and Reed finished 19th.

Winless Playoff Contenders

Elliott Sadler leads the cavalcade of nine drivers who are currently winless in the 2017 regular season, but are trying to hang on to their playoff contention with their driver standings points. All nine drivers are looking for their first win of the season this weekend at Iowa Speedway. Of the nine, Sadler is the only former Iowa winner (2012 from the pole).

· Elliott Sadler (No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet) currently has the largest sum of points (351) separating himself and the playoff cutoff (13th position in the points). Sadler has made 13 starts at Iowa, posting three poles, one win (2012), seven top fives and 13 top 10s. His average finish on the 0.875-mile track is a stellar 5.4.

· Brennan Poole (No. 48 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet) has the second biggest points cushion (159) ahead of 13th in the driver standings following Indianapolis. Poole has made five starts at Iowa, posting one top five and two top 10s.

· Daniel Hemric (No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet) currently sits 144 points ahead of 13th in the driver standings following Indianapolis. Hemric made his series track debut at Iowa earlier this season; starting 11th and finishing 21st.

· Cole Custer (No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford) is currently 121 points ahead of 13th in the driver standings after the 18th race of the season. Custer made his series track debut earlier this season at Iowa starting 24th and finishing 24th.

· Matt Tifft (No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) has a 100-point cushion over 13th in the driver standings following Indianapolis. Tifft also made his series track debut at Iowa earlier this season, starting ninth and finishing 22nd.

· Dakoda Armstrong (No. 28 JGL Racing Toyota) is just 54 points ahead of 13th in the driver standings following Indianapolis. Armstrong has made seven series starts at Iowa posting two top fives and an average finish of 15.1.

· Michael Annett (No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet) is just 53 points ahead of 13th in the driver standings following Indianapolis. Annett has made nine series starts at Iowa posting one top five, three top 10s and an average finish of 12.1.

· Blake Koch (No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet) is a mere 30 points ahead of 13th in the driver standings following Indianapolis. Koch has made 12 series starts at Iowa posting an average finish of 26.7.

· Brendan Gaughan (No. 62 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet) currently holds the final playoff spot by just 15 points over Ryan Sieg in the 13th position. Gaughan has made 11 starts at Iowa, posting one top five, three top 10s and an average finish of 15.4.

Quick Facts: NASCAR And Iowa

This weekend’s U.S. Cellular 250 Presented by American Ethanol (Saturday, July 29 at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) will be the 16th running of the event at Iowa Speedway. The state of Iowa has been very welcoming to NASCAR, and here are some of the highlights and quick facts about the two over the years.

In total, there have been 27 NASCAR national series races held in the state of Iowa (MENCS 1, NXS 15 and NCWTS 11).

The very first NASCAR national series race held in the state of Iowa was a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on August 2, 1953 at Davenport Speedway in Davenport, Iowa. The 200-lap race was won by Herb Thomas in a Hudson. The event still is the only Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race held in the state of Iowa.

The first of 15 NASCAR XFINITY Series races held in the state of Iowa was on August 1, 2009 at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. Brad Keselowski won the inaugural event driving for JR Motorsports (Chevrolet). Every NASCAR XFINITY Series event held in the state of Iowa has been at Iowa Speedway.

NASCAR XFINITY Series at Iowa Speedway

Races: 15

Coors Light Pole Winners: 9

Youngest Pole Winner: Trevor Bayne (07/31/2010 - 19 years, 5 months 12 days)

Oldest Pole Winner: Elliott Sadler (08/04/2012 - 37 years, 3 months, 5 days)

Race Winners: 10

Youngest Winner: William Byron (06/24/2017 - 19 years, 5 months, 26 days)

Oldest Winner: Elliott Sadler (08/04/2012 - 37 years, 3 months, 5 days)

Races Won from Pole (or 1st starting position): 1 - Elliott Sadler (2012)

Race Record: Elliott Sadler, 115.622 MPH (08/04/2012)

Qualifying Record: Austin Dillon 136.737 MPH (06/09/2013)

Closest Margin of Victory: 0.066 second (08/06/2011)

Iowan Drivers In NASCAR

A total of 30 drivers that have made at least one start in a NASCAR national series have their home state recorded as Iowa. 25 of the 30 (83.3%) Iowan drivers have made at least one start in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Only eight of the 30 Iowan drivers have made a start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series; led by Michael Annett with 181 starts. Seven of the 30 Iowan drivers have competed in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Of the 30 drivers, only three have won in NASCAR national series competition; none in the NASCAR XFINITY Series - Dick Hutcherson from Keokuk, Iowa has 14 MENCS wins; Johnny Beauchamp from Harlan, Iowa has one MENCS win and Brett Moffitt from Grimes, Iowa has one NCWTS win.

Three Iowa natives will be attempting to compete this weekend: Michael Annett (Des Moines), Brett Moffit (Grimes) and Joey Gase (Cedar Rapids) are entered in Saturday’s race.

Iowa Speedway Is The Perfect Stage For A Series Part-Timer

Several series part-timers will try their hand at taking the checkered flag in Iowa.

Richard Childress Racing:

Brian Scott returns from a six-month retirement to make his season series debut in the No. 3 RCR Chevrolet with crew chief Matt Swiderski this weekend at Iowa. Scott’s last NASCAR XFINITY Series start was at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2015; where he started, and finished, fourth. He has made 11 series starts at Iowa, posting two top fives, five top 10s and an average finish of 12.6.

Ben Kennedy, great-grandson of Bill France Sr. and grandson to Bill France Jr., will be making his 10th start of the season this weekend at Iowa and his fifth for Richard Childress Racing in 2017. Kennedy has made two career series starts at Iowa posting one top 10 and an average finish 15.0. Kennedy started 21st and finished 20th at Iowa for RCR earlier this season. Kennedy will be strapping into the No. 3 RCR Chevrolet this weekend at Iowa with crew chief Randall Burnett.

Joe Gibbs Racing:

Ryan Preece returns to the series for his second start of the season for Joe Gibbs Racing. Preece’s series season debut at New Hampshire a few weeks ago was quite impressive, as he started sixth and finished runner-up to the series wins leader Kyle Busch. Preece has two series starts at Iowa driving for Johnny Davis, but both resulted in incidents relegating him to finishes outside the top 30. Preece will be in the No. 20 JGR Toyota with crew chief Chris Gabehart this weekend.

Kyle Benjamin is also back, hoping to get a solid finish this weekend as his first three results don’t show how well the young talent has been running this season. With an average starting position of 1.7, but an average finish of 26.3, Benjamin is looking for his first good finish and is hoping Iowa Speedway will give it to him. Earlier this season, Benjamin qualified second at Iowa, but was caught in an accident that put him nine laps down and ultimately relegated him to a 31st-place finish. Benjamin will be in the No. 18 JGR Toyota with crew chief Eric Phillips this weekend.

Team Penske:

Sam Hornish Jr. heads to Iowa with the best chance of winning amongst the series part-timers this weekend. Hornish has made 10 series starts at Iowa, posting two wins (2014, 2016), six top fives, seven top 10s and an average finish of 9.4. He will be in the No. 22 Team Penske Ford with crew chief Greg Erwin this weekend.

Chip Ganassi Racing:

Tyler Reddick has made 10 starts this season, posting one top five and three top 10s driving the No. 42 CGR Chevrolet. Reddick made his series track debut at Iowa earlier this season and, in impressive fashion, drove from a 15th starting position to a third-place finish (his only top-five finish of 2017). Reddick will be working with crew chief Mike Shiplett this weekend.

Roush Fenway Racing:

Ty Majeski will be making his second start of the season for Roush Fenway Racing at Iowa Speedway this weekend. Majeski made his series debut at Iowa earlier this season in the No. 60 Roush Fenway Racing Ford, starting 10th but was caught in an accident that forced him finish 34th. Majeski will be working with Seth Barbour as crew chief.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Crafton Cranks It Up In The Dirt

Two-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Matt Crafton dug his way to a win at Eldora Speedway - capturing his first career win at the dirt track.

The win broke a 27-race winless streak for Crafton, who last won a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May, 2016.

In four prior NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races at Eldora, Crafton had been strong and finished inside the top-10 each time, but never got that first win.

"My first dirt win - a lot of fun," said Crafton, who picked up his 14th career win in the series. "In the second part of that race we down-right just stunk. It was my fault. We over-tightened it a little bit in the first run. It got free and we just went back to the way we started the race.”

As the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series pivots next to Pocono Raceway for the Overton’s 150 (Saturday at 1 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), Crafton will look to continue his streak of winning at tracks where he’s yet to visit victory lane.

In seven NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at the Tricky Triangle, Crafton has two top fives and four top 10s, with an average finish of 11.0.

Friesen Flourishes At Eldora

Canada-born driver and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender Stewart Friesen had a career night at Eldora Speedway.

Friesen won his first career Keystone Light Pole Award to start the evening, and came very close to finishing the night perfectly. He would ultimately finish second to two-time NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Matt Crafton, but led a race-high 93 laps and won Stage 2.

Both Friesen’s finish (second) and laps-led (93) were career highs for the Sunoco Rookie. He was disappointed that he didn’t capture the win, but was proud of his team and their effort.

"We didn’t come here to run second that’s for damn sure, but I’m proud of these guys. They worked hard to get this truck dialed in. We had a great truck, he (Crafton) just got rolling on the top, it cleaned up, I was so committed to the bottom and go there in the middle and he just found a line and got us. It burns."

Sunoco Rookie Race Going The Distance

The heat is on for the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award as Chase Briscoe and Grant Enfinger continue to keep it a tight race.

Through 11 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races this season, Briscoe leads Enfinger by two points heading into the Overton’s 150 Pocono Raceway.

Even though both drivers scored top-five finishes at Eldora Speedway, Briscoe walked away with the two-point lead in the Sunoco Rookie standings - but Enfinger won the Sunoco Rookie of the Race award.

Over the past five races, the lead has volleyed between the two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Sunoco Rookies. Below shows the point battle for the lead over the last five NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races.

Winstaronlinegaming.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

Enfinger - 88

Briscoe - 84

Drivin’ For Linemen 200 at Gateway Motorsports Park

Briscoe - 104

Enfinger - 104

M&M’s 200 at Iowa Speedway

Enfinger - 122

Briscoe - 117

Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway

Briscoe - 125

Enfinger - 125

Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway

Briscoe - 143

Enfinger - 141

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff Countdown: Five Races

As the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to Pocono Raceway Saturday for the Overton’s 150 (1 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), it’s a good time to remind you there are five races until the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs begin at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Christopher Bell (three wins), John Hunter Nemechek (two wins), Johnny Sauter (one win), Matt Crafton (one win) and Kaz Grala (one win) are all virtually locked in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs thanks to their wins this season.

This leaves three potential NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs spots up for grabs over the next five races.

Below are six drivers right on the playoff bubble who could use wins to solidify their playoff path.

Chase Briscoe: In the current playoff standings, Chase Briscoe sits sixth and has earned one playoff point this season thanks to his stage win. The Sunoco Rookie has had a blazing season so far with five top fives, six top 10s and 105 laps led. He’s also added two Keystone Light Pole Awards.

Grant Enfinger: ThorSport Racing Sunoco Rookie Grant Enfinger sits seventh in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs standings after 11 races. He has five top fives and seven top 10s and has finished outside the top-16 just once.

Ben Rhodes: Poor luck has pushed Ben Rhodes to eighth in the current NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff picture. He’s wrecked in back-to-back races, but prior to that had yet to finish outside the top-23. He’s led 121 laps this season and could use a “W” to verify his playoff aspirations.

Ryan Truex: Currently sitting right outside the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoff cutoff at ninth, Ryan Truex is looking for any way to get back into the top eight. He’s finished top-25 or better in 10 of 11 races this season, and has led 47 laps.

Noah Gragson: Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender Noah Gragson has run extremely well as of late and is looking to carry that right into the playoffs. He’s finished top-10 or better in eight of the last nine races. He’s led 61 laps this season and is currently 10th in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series points standings.

Austin Cindric: Brad Keselowski Racing driver Austin Cindric is also making a charge of his own right towards the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs. He’s finished top-11 or better in five of his last six races this season. If Cindric keeps this up over his next five races, he could be in sooner rather than later.

Pocono Raceway Quick Facts

As the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to Pocono Raceway Saturday, July 29 (1 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio), below are some series quick facts at the Tricky Triangle:

Races: 7

Pole Winners: 5

Youngest Pole Winner: Erik Jones (08/01/2015 - 19 years, 2 months, 2 days)

Oldest Pole Winner: Kevin Harvick (08/07/2011 - 35 years, 7 months, 30 days)

Race Winners: 7

Youngest Winner: William Byron (07/30/2016 - 18 years, 8 months, 1 days)

Oldest Winner: Kevin Harvick (08/07/2011 - 35 years, 7 months, 30 days)

Races Won from Pole (or 1st Starting Position): 3

Last Race Won from Pole (or 1st Starting Position): William Byron (07/30/2016)

Race Record: Ryan Blaney 128.3 mph (08/03/2013)

Qualifying Record: Nelson Piquet Jr 169.504 mph (08/04/2012)

First Timers At The Tricky Triangle

There are nine Sunoco Rookie of the Year contenders making their track debut at Pocono Raceway in Saturday’s Overton’s 150 (1 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). They include: Chase Briscoe, Wendell Chavous, Austin Cindric, Cody Coughlin, Grant Enfinger, Stewart Friesen, Noah Gragson, Kaz Grala and Justin Haley.

Other NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers making their track debut at Pocono Raceway this weekend include: Bryan Dauzat, Justin Fontaine, Matt Mills, Camden Murphy, Josh Reasume, Regan Smith, Ryan Truex and Cody Ware.

In seven NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races at Pocono Raceway, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson is the only driver who has won his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series pole at Pocono (08/02/2014).

Joey Coulter is the only driver to win his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway (08/04/2012).

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Etc.:

Kyle Busch Trucking At The Tricky Triangle: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch will be running the Overton’s 150 in the No. 51 Toyota Tundra this weekend. Busch has two career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at Pocono Raceway and has finishes of first (2015) and second (2011).

Owner Standings Update: The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series owner standings have become a tight race as the back end of the 2017 season begins. GMS Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet Silverado retains a small seven-point lead over the No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota. Brad Keselowski Racing’s No. 29 Ford F-150 (-47), and ThorSport Racing’s No. 88 Toyota Tundra (-51) and No. 98 Toyota Tundra (-122) make up the top five.

Manufacturer Standings Update: Through 11 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races this season, Toyota leads Chevrolet by a slim four-point margin in the manufacturer championship standings. Toyota has six NASCAR Camping World Truck Series wins to Toyota’s five. Ford is in third place in the manufacturer championship standings, and has yet to win in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season.

