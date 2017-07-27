What to watch for: Pocono

Kyle Busch Looks for 1st 2017 Win AND 1st at Pocono

Kyle Busch sits 4th in the traditional points standings, but thanks to being winless this year, sits 13th in the playoffs standings. Although the points he's accumulated should give him no problem making the playoffs, he's still seeking his 1st Cup win of the season, despite leading over 1,000 laps. In NASCAR's modern era (dating back to 1972), only 1 driver has led more than 1,000 laps in a season without winning, Harry Gant in 1981.

Notable Longshots - Opening Odds for Pocono 2017 Best Finish Michael McDowell 1,000-1 4th AJ Allmendinger 500-1 3rd Aric Almirola 500-1 4th >>Chris Buescher 500-1 9th Danica Patrick 500-1 10th Trevor Bayne 300-1 10th Ty Dillon 300-1 13th Paul Menard 300-1 3rd Austin Dillon 100-1 1st Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1 1st >>Won this race last year

Pocono might not be the best place for Busch to break through for that first win of the season. Busch is winless in 25 career Pocono races, despite leading 100 laps there earlier this year in a 9th-place finish. A win would make Pocono the 22nd track where he's won a Cup race, extending his lead among active drivers.

Race to the Playoffs - Standings Among Winless Drivers To Cutoff 13. Kyle Busch +140 14. Jamie McMurray +66 15. Chase Elliott +55 16. Matt Kenseth +33 17. Clint Bowyer -33 18. >>Joey Logano -51 19. Erik Jones -126 20. Daniel Suárez -132 21. Trevor Bayne -180 22. Dale Earnhardt Jr. -213 >>Win does not apply to playoff eligibility

Hendrick 1 Win Away From 250

Kasey Kahne won last week's Brickyard 400 in an upset, likely putting him in the playoffs. It was his first Cup win since the 2014 season, snapping a 102-race winless drought, the longest of his career. It was also the 249th all-time win for Hendrick Motorsports. They'll try to be the 2nd team in series history to reach 250 wins, joining Petty Enterprises. No other team has even reached the 150-win mark.

2 First-Time Cup Winners at a Track - In a Single Season Drivers 2011 Daytona Trevor Bayne, David Ragan 1994 Daytona Sterling Marlin, Jimmy Spencer 1988 Talladega Phil Parsons, Ken Schrader 1983 Riverside Ricky Rudd, Bill Elliott >>Modern era (since 1972)

Kahne may have picked up win number 249, but most of Hendrick's Cup wins have come from either Jeff Gordon or Jimmie Johnson. They've combined for 176 of Hendrick's 249 wins, or 71%. Among the rest of Hendrick's current lineup, Dale Earnhardt Jr. has 9 wins for the team, Kasey Kahne 6, and Chase Elliott is still looking for his 1st career Cup win.

1st NASCAR Cup Series Win - All-Time at Pocono Career Wins 2017 Ryan Blaney 1 2016 Chris Buescher 1 2006 Denny Hamlin 30 1998 Jeremy Mayfield 5

Another First-Time Winner at Pocono?

Last month, Ryan Blaney picked up his first career Cup Series win at Pocono, the 3rd of 3 first-time winners in the Cup Series this season. The last time there was more than 3 first-time Cup winners in a season was in 2011, when there a Modern Era-tying 5. Who could be next to join the list of Cup Series winners?

Notable Active Drivers - Never to Win MENCS Race Starts Best Finish Danica Patrick 174 6th (2014 Atlanta) Chase Elliott 61 2nd (3 times) Ty Dillon 38 13th (2017 Talladega) Erik Jones 23 3rd (2017 Pocono) Daniel Suárez 20 6th (twice)

Wins for Hendrick Motorsports - All-Time in Cup Series Jeff Gordon 93 Jimmie Johnson 83 Terry Labonte 12 Dale Earnhardt Jr. 9 Tim Richmond 9 Darrell Waltrip 9 Geoff Bodine 7 Kasey Kahne 6 Mark Martin 5 Kyle Busch 4 Ken Schrader 4 Ricky Rudd 4 Casey Mears 1 Brian Vickers 1 Joe Nemechek 1 Jerry Nadeau 1

2 first-time winners at a track in a season is rare. It's only happened 4 times in the Modern Era (since 1972), 3 of those happened at restrictor plate tracks, Daytona and Talladega. The last time it happened at a non-restrictor plate track was 1983, when Ricky Rudd and Bill Elliott won at the now-defunct road course, Riverside. They combined for 67 career Cup wins.

Most Wins by Team - NASCAR Cup Series History 2017 Wins Petty Enterprises 268 >>0 Hendrick Motorsports 249 4 Joe Gibbs Racing 141 1 Roush Fenway Racing 137 2 >>Last win was in 1999 (John Andretti)

Another Upset in the Works at Pocono?

With Kahne's win last week, 13 different drivers have won Cup races this season. 1 of those, Joey Logano, won't have his win apply for playoff eligibility thanks to rules violations found after the race. That leaves just 4 spots remaining for non-winners, but with 6 races to go until the playoff field is set, those spots could dwindle.

Most Tracks With a Win - Active NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Career Wins Kyle Busch 21 38 Jimmie Johnson 20 83 Kevin Harvick 20 36 Matt Kenseth >>19 38 >>Includes tracks no longer on schedule >>>Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick have not won at Charlotte or Pocono

Kahne's win last week came with him having 100-1 odds to win, tying Austin Dillon (100-1 at Charlotte) as the longest shots to win this season. Last year, the 2nd Pocono race was won by an even longer shot, Chris Buescher at 1,000-1. This week, Michael McDowell goes into Pocono with 1,000-1 odds.

Most Laps Led in a Winless Season - NASCAR Cup Series Modern Era (Since 1972) 1981 Harry Gant 1,078 2017 >>Kyle Busch 1,040 2010 Jeff Gordon 919 1996 Mark Martin 702 >>Through 20 of 36 races

Who's Hot and Who's Not - Pocono Edition

HOT

• Dale Earnhardt Jr.: won 2 of his last 6 starts at Pocono; 1 of 2 tracks (Daytona) where he has multiple wins since start of 2009 season

• Ryan Blaney: got 1st career Cup Series win in last race at Pocono

• Brad Keselowski: 4 straight top-5 finishes at Pocono (longest active streak)

• Kevin Harvick: finished 2nd in 3 of last 6 races at Pocono (0 wins in 33 career Pocono starts)

• Kurt Busch: 7 top-10 finishes in last 9 Pocono races (tied for his most at a track since 2013)

NOT

• Kyle Busch: no top-5 finishes in his last 11 Pocono races (led 100 of 160 laps, finished 9th in spring race)

• Jimmie Johnson: wrecked out of 3 of last 6 Pocono races

• Denny Hamlin: 0 wins, 3 top 5s, best finish of 4th in last 14 Pocono races (4 wins in 1st 9 starts at track)

• Jamie McMurray: 0 top-5 finishes in 29 career Pocono races (1 of 3 active MENCS tracks where he doesn't have a top 5, most starts of any track)

