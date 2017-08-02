Earnhardt, Jr. unveils Homestead paint scheme

CONCORD, N.C. (Aug. 2, 2017) - When Dale Earnhardt Jr. takes the checkered flag at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Nov. 19, his career as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver will come to a close. What better way to sign off a tremendous 18-year run than to do so in a car that carries the paint scheme he raced from the very beginning?

The No. 88 Axalta/AutoNation Chevrolet that Earnhardt Jr. will race during the season-ending 400-mile event at Homestead will feature the iconic scheme from 1999, with a black roof, red main panels and raked side stripes that wrap around to the AutoNation-branded TV panel at the rear. The No. 88 will replace the No. 8, of course, and the quarter panels will have Axalta's branding, but otherwise it is a shout-out to his roots in the series and the sport.

Earnhardt Jr. had extensive input into the paint scheme with Axalta and Hendrick Motorsports, and he unveiled it earlier tonight at a gathering inside the Axalta Customer Experience Center on the campus of Hendrick Motorsports.

--- DaleJr.com ---