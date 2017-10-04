NASCAR National Series News & Notes -- Charlotte

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Next Race: Bank of America 500

The Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Date: Sunday, Oct. 8

The Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, 1 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 501 miles (334 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 90),

Stage 2 (Ends on lap 180), Final Stage (Ends on lap 334)

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Next Race: Drive for The Cure 300 Presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

The Place: Charlotte Motor Speedway

The Date: Saturday, Oct. 7

The Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, 2:30 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 300 miles (200 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 45),

Stage 2 (Ends on lap 90), Final Stage (Ends on lap 200)

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Next Race: Fred’s 250 Powered by Coca-Cola

The Place: Talladega Superspeedway

The Date: Saturday, Oct. 14

The Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX, 12:30 p.m. ET

Radio: MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Distance: 250.04 miles (94 laps); Stage 1 (Ends on lap 20),

Stage 2 (Ends on lap 40), Final Stage (Ends on lap 94)

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Round Of 12 Starts At Charlotte

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs opens its Round of 12 with Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway (2 p.m. ET on NBC, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

The following drivers advanced following last weekend’s cutoff race at Dover: Martin Truex Jr. (enters Sunday’s race 51 points ahead of Ryan Blaney on the cutoff line), Kyle Busch (+33), Kyle Larson (+26), Brad Keselowski (+12), Jimmie Johnson (+9), Kevin Harvick (+7), Denny Hamlin (+5), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (+2), Ryan Blaney (two points behind Stenhouse on the cutoff line), Chase Elliott (-4), Matt Kenseth (-5) and Jamie McMurray (-7).

Jimmie Johnson is the defending race winner. The Playoffs drivers who have visited Victory Lane at Charlotte in the past are: Johnson (eight wins, track record), Harvick (three), Kenseth (two), McMurray (two), Keselowski (one), Truex (one).

Busch Goes For Third Consecutive Win And A Victory At All Active Tracks

If Kyle Busch wins Sunday’s Bank of America 500 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, not only will he earn his third consecutive victory and an automatic berth in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 8, but he’ll also become the first driver to boast a checkered flag at every active Cup track.

Despite never winning a points race at Charlotte, Busch has quality Loop Data stats at the 1.5-mile track. His average running position (9.7) and driver rating (105.6) ranks second best among active drivers at Charlotte. In 27 Queen City starts, Busch owns 11 top fives, 16 top 10s and a 15.0 average finish. He placed runner-up in this year’s Coca-Cola 600.

The last driver to record three consecutive victories was Joey Logano in 2015 when he won three straight playoff races in a sweep of the Round of 12. Busch also won three races in a row in 2015.

King Of Queen City: Johnson Attempts To Add To Record 8 Charlotte Wins

Jimmie Johnson will attempt to add to his record of eight Charlotte wins in Sunday’s Bank of America 500. The No. 48 Chevrolet driver has taken the checkered flag in the Queen City fall race four times, including last season.

In 32 career starts at Charlotte, Johnson also claims 15 top fives, 19 top 10s and a 12.7 average finish. He owns the top Charlotte driver rating (110.4) and average running position (8.0) of all Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers.

Johnson’s third-place finish at Dover last weekend marked his first top-five showing since his win at Dover in June.

Larson, Blaney, McMurray, Stenhouse Advance To Round Of 12 For First Time

The Round of 16 of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs was no problem for postseason first-timers Ryan Blaney and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Both drivers navigated their way into the Round of 12.

Chip Ganassi Racing teammates Kyle Larson and Jamie McMurray made it to the Round of 12 for their first time in their second and third Playoffs, respectively.

The Round of 12 will likely be much tougher. Larson sits 26 points above Blaney on the cutoff line, but Stenhouse only has a two-point edge over Blaney for the final transfer spot entering the Round of 12. McMurray starts the Round of 12 facing a seven-point deficit for the final transfer berth.

In eight career starts at Charlotte, Larson has one top five, two top 10s and a 19.8 average finish.

Blaney has never finished better than 14th at Charlotte in his five career races there, while Stenhouse owns a high finish of 13th in 11 Queen City appearances.

McMurray has had the most success at the 1.5-mile track. In 30 career starts, he claims two wins, seven top fives, 11 top 10s and a 16.2 average finish. He also won the non-points-paying All-Star Race at Charlotte in 2014.

Another Runner-Up For Elliott

Chase Elliott relinquished the lead to Kyle Busch just before the final go-around of last Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover, finishing second despite leading a race-high 138 laps.

The finish marked the fifth runner-up of Elliott’s career. He continues to hunt down his first win.

Still, Elliott produced a strong Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Round of 16 with two runner-ups (one encumbered at Chicagoland) and an 11th-place finish. He advances to the Round of 12 opener sitting 10th on the Playoff leaderboard - a mere four points behind Ricky Stenhouse Jr. for the final transfer spot.

Plenty of notable drivers recorded more runner-ups than Elliott before their first win, including NASCAR Hall of Famers Bill Elliott (Chase’s father, eight runner-ups), Glenn Wood (six) and Mark Martin (six). NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip logged four second-place showings before his first victory.

In four career starts at Charlotte, Elliott has a high finish of eighth. He crashed out of his last two races at the 1.5-mile track after starting both third. He led 103 laps in last year’s Bank of America 500.

A Spoiler At Charlotte?

As has been mentioned many times before, a driver doesn’t need to be a Playoffs contender to win a race. Many drivers who are not championship-eligible have won in the past at Charlotte. The group includes: Kasey Kahne (4), Clint Bowyer, Kurt Busch, Joey Logano and Austin Dillon.

NASCAR XFINITY Series

Playoff Contenders In Position To Advance To The Round Of 8

Eight drivers are currently in position to move on to the NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoffs Round of 8. Below is a quick look each driver’s performance at Charlotte and what they will need to do to advance this weekend.

Justin Allgaier (No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet) currently holds the Playoff standings lead with 2,107 Points; 54 points ahead of Brendan Gaughan in the first cutoff spot (ninth in the standings). Allgaier can clinch a spot in the Round of 8 on points with 3 points and a new winner, otherwise he would clinch on points with 1 point scored. He can also clinch a spot with a win this weekend. Allgaier has made 14 series starts at Charlotte, posting three top fives, eight top 10s and an average finish of 11.8.

William Byron (No. 9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet) is second in the Playoff standings following Dover with 2,104 points; 51 points ahead of Brendan Gaughan in the first cutoff spot (ninth in the standings). Byron can clinch a spot in the Round of 8 on points this weekend with 7 points and a new winner, otherwise he would clinch on points with 5 points. Byron can also clinch a spot in the next round with a win this weekend. Byron made his series track debut at Charlotte Motor Speedway earlier this season; he started 13th and finished 14th.

Elliott Sadler (No. 1 JR Motorsports Chevrolet) sits third in the Playoff standings with 2,094 points; 41 points ahead of Brendan Gaughan in the first cutoff spot (ninth in the standings). Sadler can clinch a spot in the Round of 8 this weekend on points with 17 points and a new winner, otherwise he would clinch on points with 15 points. He can also advance with a win this weekend. Sadler has made 21 series starts at Charlotte, posting five top fives, nine top 10s and an average finish of 17.1.

Cole Custer (No. 00 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford) sits fourth in the Playoff standings with 2,093 points; 40 points ahead of Brendan Gaughan in the first cutoff spot (ninth in the standings). Custer can clinch a spot in the Round of 8 this weekend on points with 18 points and a new winner, otherwise he would clinch on points with 16 points. He can also advance to the next round with a win this weekend. Custer has made two series starts at Charlotte, posting one top five and two top 10s. His average finish at Charlotte is 5.5.

Daniel Hemric (No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet) is currently fifth in the Playoff standings following Dover with 2,090 points; 37 points ahead of Brendan Gaughan in the first cutoff spot (ninth in the standings). Hemric can clinch a spot in the Round of 8 this weekend on points with 21 points and a new winner, otherwise he would clinch on points with 19 points. Hemric can also advance to the next round with a win this weekend. Hemric made his series track debut at Charlotte earlier this season; he started fourth and finished 13th.

Brennan Poole (No. 48 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet) is sixth in the Playoff standings with 2,082 points; 29 points ahead of Brendan Gaughan in the first cutoff spot (ninth in the standings). Poole can clinch a spot in the Round of 8 this weekend on points with 28 points and a new winner, otherwise he would clinch on points with 26 points. Poole can also clinch a spot in the next round with a win this weekend. Poole has made four starts at Charlotte, posting two top 10s and an average finish of 14.0.

Matt Tifft (No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota) is currently seventh in the Playoff standing with 2,067 points; just 14 points ahead of Brendan Gaughan in the first cutoff spot (ninth in the standings). Tifft can clinch a spot in the Round of 8 this weekend on points with 44 points and a new winner, otherwise he would clinch on points with 42 points. Tifft can also advance to the next round with a win this weekend. Tifft has made two series starts at Charlotte posting one top 10 and an average finish of 17.0.

Ryan Reed (No. 16 Roush Fenway Racing Ford) is currently in the eighth and final transfer spot of the Round of 12 Playoff standings with 2,055 points; just two points ahead of Brendan Gaughan in the first cutoff spot (ninth in the standings). Reed’s best chance to clinch a spot in the Round of 8 this weekend is with a win. Otherwise, he can clinch a spot in the Round of 8 on points with 53 points. He could also clinch on points with a new winner and help. Reed has made eight series starts at Charlotte posting an average finish of 13.9.

Contenders Outside Playoff Cutoff And Looking In

Charlotte Motor Speedway is the host of the NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoff Round of 12 cutoff race, making this weekend an ‘all or nothing’ scenario for the following Playoff contenders that are currently outside the cutoff to advance to the next round. Below is a quick look at what they will need to do to advance to the Round of 8, and their series career performance at Charlotte.

Brendan Gaughan (No. 62 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet) is currently the first Playoff contender outside the cutoff to advance to the Round of 8, in ninth, with 2,053 points. Gaughan is only two points behind eighth-place Ryan Reed in the final transfer position. Gaughan can advance with a win, but can only clinch on points with help. Gaughan has made 11 series starts at Charlotte posting one top five, three top 10s and an average finish of 14.4. He finished ninth at Charlotte earlier this season.

Michael Annett (No. 5 JR Motorsports Chevrolet) sits 10th in the NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoff standings with 2,048 points; seven points behind eighth-place Ryan Reed. Annett can advance to the Round of 8 with a win, but can only clinch on points with help. Annett has made 11 series starts at Charlotte posting two top 10s and an average finish of 20.0.

Blake Koch (No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet) is 11th in the NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoff standings with 2,043 points; 12 points behind eighth-place Ryan Reed in the final transfer position. Koch can advance to the Round of 8 with a win, but will need help to clinch on points. Koch has made eight series starts at Charlotte posting an average finish of 23.9. Koch posted his career-best finish at Charlotte (12th) in last season’s Playoff race, ultimately advancing him to the next round.

Jeremy Clements (No. 51 Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet) is currently ranked 12th in the NASCAR XFINITY Series Playoff standings with 2,035 points; 20 points behind eighth-place Ryan Reed in the final transfer position. Clements is not out of it yet, he can advance with a win, and still could clinch on points with help. Clements has made 18 series starts at Charlotte posting an average finish of 21.8.

NASCAR XFINITY Series Etc.:

Angela Ruch Returns: Angela Ruch is the only female competitor to make a start in the NASCAR XFINITY Series this season, and is returning this weekend to attempt to qualify for the Drive for the Cure 300 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina at Charlotte Motor Speedway. It will be her third start of the season for B.J. McLeod Motorsports in the No. 78 Chevrolet. Though Ruch’s average finish is a 31.0, in each of her first two starts at Kentucky earlier this season she has posted positive place differentials of +10 and +3. Ruch is one of seven women all-time to compete at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the NASCAR XFINITY Series; the other six female competitors were Patty Moise, Danica Patrick, Johanna Long, Shawna Robinson, Jennifer Jo Cobb and Tammy Jo Kirk.

Sunoco Rookie of the Year Standings Update Following Dover: William Byron holds the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings lead with 286 points, and has a 40-point gap between himself and Daniel Hemric in second with 246 points. Cole Custer is currently third in the rookie standings with 229 points; followed by Matt Tifft (200), Spencer Gallagher (137) and Ben Kennedy (134). This weekend the rookies will showcase their skills at Charlotte where Custer leads the young pack with an average finish of 5.5; followed by Hemric (13.0), Byron (14.0), Tifft (17.0), Kennedy (25.0) and Gallagher (30.0).

Monster Energy Drivers To Watch For: This weekend there will be eight Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers attempting to qualify for the Drive for the Cure 300 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina this Saturday at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio - Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Reed Sorenson, Daniel Suarez, Erik Jones, Ryan Blaney, Corey LaJoie, and Alex Bowman are all entered. Ryan Blaney will looking to make it two in a row after winning at Dover last weekend. The Drive for the Cure 300 will be Alex Bowman’s series season debut this weekend, and his team debut with Chip Ganassi Racing; driving the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet.

NASCAR XFINITY Series Charlotte Quick Facts: Additional facts to get you all set for this weekend’s NASCAR XFINITY Series festivities at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

This Event

Race Name: Drive for the Cure 300 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina

Date/Time: Saturday, October 7 at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Race Length: 200 Miles

Stages breaks: 45 / 90 / 200

NASCAR XFINITY Series at Charlotte Motor Speedway

No. of NXS Races at Charlotte: 71

No. of NXS Pole Winners at Charlotte: 46

Youngest NXS Charlotte Pole Winner: Chase Elliott (10/10/2014 - 18 years, 10 months, 12 days)

Oldest NXS Charlotte Pole Winner: Harry Gant (10/08/1988 - 48 years, 8 months, 28 days)

No. of NXS Charlotte Race Winners: 34

Youngest NXS Charlotte Winner: Kyle Busch (05/29/2004 - 19 years, 0 months, 27 days)

Oldest NXS Charlotte Winner: Harry Gant (10/05/1991 - 51 years, 8 months, 25 days)

NXS Charlotte Races Won from Pole (or 1st Starting Position): 11

Last NXS Charlotte Race Won from Pole (or 1st Starting Position): Austin Dillon (10/09/2015)

NXS Charlotte Race Record: Mark Martin 155.799 mph (05/25/1996)

NXS Charlotte Qualifying Record: Jimmie Johnson 187.735 mph (10/14/2005)

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

The Rhodes To Victory

ThorSport Racing driver and 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs contender Ben Rhodes captured his first career victory at Las Vegas Motor Speedway when he won the Las Vegas 350.

The win was special for Rhodes. Not only was it his first career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series victory in 45 races, it also advanced him into the Round of 6 - furthering his shot at a championship this season.

Rhodes was the final driver into the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs - elbowing past Ryan Truex by inches. Now, Rhodes joins Kyle Busch Motorsports’ Christopher Bell as the only two drivers currently locked into the next round of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs.

Rhodes was happy about the win following Las Vegas, but knows it proved more to the rest of the Playoffs field.

“We proved tonight that we belong in the Playoffs after we were so close to getting into it from a couple of different times from wins. And then we got in by a tie and we’re proving we belong here. Now we’re going to the Round of 6 and we want to go to Homestead.”

Briscoe Scores Stage Win At Las Vegas

Brad Keselowski Racing driver and Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender Chase Briscoe captured his second stage win of 2017 when he won Stage 1 of the Las Vegas 350 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Briscoe would go on to finish third in the race and sits fourth in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs standings through two Playoff races.

Briscoe’s third-place finish marked his seventh top five of the 2017 season and 11th top 10. He has yet to finish outside the top 25 all season.

Briscoe and ThorSport’s Grant Enfinger are tied atop the Sunoco Rookie of the Year points standings, 208-208.

Truex Takes Second Keystone Light Pole

Ryan Truex won the Keystone Light Pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway - scoring his second pole in his last three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races. His other pole was won at Chicagoland Speedway.

His two pole wins this season are the most poles he’s ever won in a single season of his NASCAR national series career.

Despite missing the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs, Truex remains a resilient driver and has finished top-20 or better in eight consecutive races.

Truex has put Hattori Racing on the map this season and will look to finish the 2017 season strong.

Playoffs Finishers At Las Vegas

With Ben Rhodes winning the Las Vegas 350 and Chase Briscoe scoring third in the race - here is how the entire 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs field finished at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

1st - Ben Rhodes

2nd - Christopher Bell

3rd - Chase Briscoe

4th - Austin Cindric

5th - Kaz Grala

7th - Matt Crafton

8th - John Hunter Nemechek

10th - Johnny Sauter

Following his 20th-place finish in the opening race of the Round of 8 at New Hampshire, John Hunter Nemechek rebounded at Las Vegas and scored an eighth-place finish. He still remains eighth in the Playoffs standings.

Reigning NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Johnny Sauter had some issues in the Las Vegas 350. He cut a tire and was caught speeding on pit road twice in the early stages of the race. He clawed back for a 10th-place finish and sits fourth in the Playoffs standings.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs By Round

The 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs continued with the Round of 8 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway last weekend.

The first cutoff race for 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs will be next Saturday, October 14 at Talladega Superspeedway with the Fred’s 250 Powered by Coca-Cola (1 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

Below is a look at the remaining NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs rounds and which tracks line up per round.

ROUND OF 8

Fred’s 250 Powered by Coca-Cola at Talladega Super Speedway

(Saturday, October 14 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

ROUND OF 6

Texas Roadhouse 200 at Martinsville Speedway

(Saturday, October 28 at 1 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

JAG Metals 350 at Texas Motor Speedway

(Friday, November 3 at 8 p.m. on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix International Raceway

(Friday, November 10 at 8:30 p.m. on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

CHAMPIONSHIP 4

Ford EcoBoost 200 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

(Friday, November 17 at 8 p.m. on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Dega Dance

Following the Las Vegas 350 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will close out the Round of 8 at Talladega Superspeedway for the Fred’s 250 Powered by Coca-Cola (Saturday, October 14 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio).

2017 Sunoco Rookie of the Year contender Grant Enfinger is the defending race winner, while 2017 Playoffs contenders Christopher Bell (sixth) and Johnny Sauter (seventh) both finished inside the top-10.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Etc.:

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Owner Standings Update: Kyle Busch Motorsports’ No. 4 Toyota Tundra leads ThorSport Racing’s No. 88 Toyota by 51 points in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series owner standings after 18 races this season. GMS Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet Silverado (-54), Brad Keselowski Racing’s No. 19 Ford F-150 (-71) and GMS Racing’s No. 33 Chevrolet Silverado (-78) round out the top five.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Manufacturer Standings Update: Through 18 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races this season, Toyota leads Chevrolet by 33 points in the manufacturer standings, 673-640. Ford sits in third place with 570 points.

--- NASCAR ---