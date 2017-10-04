Brian France talks to SiriusXM NASCAR

NASCAR Chairman Brian France called into SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's "Tradin' Paint" show Wednesday and discussed various topics with co-hosts Jim Noble and Chocolate Myers.

France was asked a variety of questions. Here are some of his responses:

Q: How do you see the sport's future with all the young drivers?

France: "That's the exciting part. The other part is we are in a transition. That happens if you go through our history. Sometimes it happens the way it is now where a number of the top drivers exit for one reason or another. You didn't mention Carl Edwards, who left for different reasons. That happens Usually it's more of, not so many at one time but every once in a while we'll have these moments. Everybody steps away at their choosing. The good news for us, you're exactly right, there's a lot of talent here that is coming through the system that are really going to be competitive and show their thing and that's the beauty of sports. You can get a different group to put some ... fingerprints on success and being a part of NASCAR. We're looking forward to it.''

Q: There often has been a lot of talk after races about penalties. How do we keep that from dominating things in the future?

France: "Boy, do I dislike two things. One is having to deal with penalties or infractions even though we have to. We have to keep the playing field even, and we have to do what we have to do. The second part that I would prefer to not have to talk about is the business side of NASCAR. That's important, too.

Q: On report that NASCAR is helping find sponsorship for Danica Patrick and Darrell Wallace Jr. for next year and how important is it that both are on the track next year?

France: "We get involved all the time with sponsorship arrangements with individual teams. That's not inconsistent with what we do. As far as those two drivers, of course we would like to see both of them have a real good opportunity. We can't control all of that. At the end of the day, you've got to compete, and both of those drivers have shown that they can compete at some level. The question is it high enough to attract the right sponsorship and interest. We'll have to see how that plays out.''

Q: What about new manufacturers?

France: "There's two that have shown a lot of interest and are examining just how you go about it. It's hard to do. It's hard to come in and get the right teams. They all want to come in and compete at a very high level as fast as they can, which makes the challenge even harder. There are two and we'll see how it plays out. Our preference would be to be able to add one more. Interestingly, the other car manufactures are open to that, too. They'd like to compete themselves with one another and take a lot of pride in that. My hope is that as soon as it can work out, we'll add a fourth. We'll have to see how that goes.''

