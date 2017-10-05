What to Watch For: Talladega

Round of 12 Gets Underway at Charlotte

After 4 drivers were eliminated after last week's race at Dover, the Round of 12 will start this week at Charlotte (then races at Talladega and Kansas). Those 3 tracks were run in 3 consecutive races earlier this season in May, with 2 of the races being won by remaining playoff drivers (Martin Truex Jr. at Kansas and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. at Talladega).

Avg Finish on Round of 12 Tracks This Season - Remaining Playoff Drivers Laps Led Kyle Busch 3.3 170 Jamie McMurray 7.3 0 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 9.0 16 Kevin Harvick 11.3 70 Martin Truex Jr. 13.0 337 Denny Hamlin 13.0 53 Matt Kenseth 13.3 4 Brad Keselowski 16.0 31 Jimmie Johnson 16.3 38 Kyle Larson 17.0 0 Ryan Blaney 22.3 83 Chase Elliott 32.3 0

In terms of the odds, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. enter the Round of 12 as the breakaway favorites to win the championship. Kyle Larson is 3rd at 6-1, and then a pack of drivers from 10-1 to 20-1. Then there's 3 longshots at 100-1.

Odds to Win MENCS Championship Kyle Busch 2-1 Martin Truex Jr. 2-1 Kyle Larson 6-1 Denny Hamlin 10-1 Kevin Harvick 12-1 Jimmie Johnson 12-1 Brad Keselowski 12-1 Chase Elliott 20-1 Matt Kenseth 20-1 Ryan Blaney 100-1 Jamie McMurray 100-1 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 100-1 Source: Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook

Busch and Truex Jr. have won the 3 playoff races so far, and have led the most laps, but Larson and Chase Elliott have also impressed early.

Most Laps Led - 2017 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Laps Led Avg Finish Kyle Busch 302 5.7 Martin Truex Jr. 240 3.3 Chase Elliott 180 5.0 Kyle Larson 138 4.0

Truex Back at His Bread and Butter

Over the last 2 seasons, there's been 18 races on 1.5-mile tracks. Martin Truex Jr. has won 6 of those, and led nearly twice as many laps at any other driver. This season, he's won 4 of the 7 races on 1.5-mile tracks with a 3.3 average finish (no finish worse than 8th).

Most Laps Led on 1.5-Mile Tracks - Last 2 Seasons Wins Martin Truex Jr. 1,648 6 Kevin Harvick 909 1 Kyle Busch 487 2 Jimmie Johnson 483 4 >>Out of 5,431 total laps

Martin Truex Jr. - On 1.5-Mile Tracks This Season 2nd-Best Wins 4 1 Laps led 765 483 Fastest laps 396 213 Avg finish 3.3 10.6 >>In 7 races

Last year, Martin Truex Jr. won the playoff opener at Chicago (1 of 2 wins in the Round of 16) and looked dominant. But he faltered in the Round of 12, finishing 13th at Charlotte, 11th at Kansas and 40th at Talladega, and was eliminated. He'll hope to avoid a similar fate this year, after also starting the playoffs with a strong Round of 16.

Martin Truex Jr. in the Playoffs - Last 2 Seasons 2016 2017 Rd 16 wins 2 1 Rd 16 Avg finish 3.0 3.3 Rd 12 wins 0 ? Rd 12 Avg finish 21.3 ? >>Eliminated in Round of 12 last year

Can Kyle Win a (Points) Race at Charlotte?

Kyle Busch finished the Round of 16 with wins at New Hampshire and Dover. He's looking for the 2nd 3-race win streak of his career, he won 3 in a row in 2015, but that's his only top-10 finish in 4 races coming off back-to-back wins in his Cup Series career.

Kyle Busch Going for 3rd Straight Win - MENCS Career Track Finished 2017 Charlotte ? 2016 Bristol 38th 2015 Pocono >>21st 2015 Indianapolis 1st 2008 Indianapolis 15th >>Was looking for 4th straight win

Longest Win Streaks in Playoffs - Since Playoffs Started in 2004 Won Title? 2007 Jimmie Johnson 4 Yes 2015 Joey Logano 3 No 2004 Jimmie Johnson 3 No >>Kyle Busch: won last 2 races

Kyle Busch will be trying to be the first driver to start a playoffs by winning 3 of the first 4 races. In NASCAR playoff history (dating back to 2004), 6 of the 10 drivers to win at least 3 races in a single postseason ended up winning the championship.

3 or More Wins in a Single Playoffs - NASCAR Cup Series Won Title? 2016 Jimmie Johnson Yes 2015 Joey Logano No 2014 Kevin Harvick Yes 2011 Tony Stewart Yes 2009 Jimmie Johnson Yes 2008 Jimmie Johnson Yes 2008 Carl Edwards No 2007 Jimmie Johnson Yes 2006 Tony Stewart No 2004 Jimmie Johnson No

Busch doesn't have many accomplishments left to check off his list, but one thing he's never done is win a points race at Charlotte. It's 1 of 2 tracks, along with Pocono, where Busch hasn't won a Cup Series points race. Although he hasn't won a points race at the track, Busch did win the 2017 All-Star Race at the track, along with 8 XFINITY Series races.

Most Tracks With a Win - Active NASCAR Cup Series Drivers Career Wins Kyle Busch 22 39 Jimmie Johnson 20 83 Kevin Harvick 20 36 Matt Kenseth >>19 38 >>Includes tracks no longer on schedule >>>Kyle Busch: has not won at Charlotte or Pocono

Time for Jimmie to Snap His Drought?

Last week, Jimmie Johnson snapped his career long 15-race drought without a top-5 finish by finishing 3rd at Dover. Still, his winless streak remains at 16 races. Last year, he snapped a career-long 24-race winless drought by winning the playoff race at Charlotte. This is the 7th time in his Cup career Johnson has gone 16-plus races without a win. In 5 of the other 6, the streak was ended at a 1.5-mile track, including twice at Charlotte.

Longest Winless Streaks - Jimmie Johnson NASCAR Cup Series Career Broken At 2016 24 >>Charlotte 2011 21 >>Kansas 2015 20 >>Texas 2002-03 19 >>Charlotte 2014 18 >>Texas 2017 16 ? 2011-12 16 Darlington >>On 1.5-mile track

Although Johnson is an 8-time winner at Charlotte, 2 more wins than any other Cup driver at the track, 5 of those wins came in a 6-race span over the 2003-05 seasons. He did win this race last year, though.

Most Charlotte Wins - NASCAR Cup Series History Starts Jimmie Johnson 8 32 Bobby Allison 6 43 Darrell Waltrip 6 55 Jeff Gordon 5 46 Dale Earnhardt 5 48 Richard Petty 5 64

Jimmie Johnson at Charlotte - Since Becoming Full-Time MENCS Driver 2002-06 2007-17 Races 10 21 Wins 5 3 Top 5 pct 80% 33% (7-21) Top 10 pct 100% 43% (9-21) Avg finish 2.5 16.3 (343/21) Laps led per race 95.9 46.2 (971/21)

Dale Junior's Last Trip to Charlotte

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is retiring from full-time competition after this season, so this could be his last chance to pick up a long-awaited Cup Series points win at Charlotte. Junior finished 5th in his first Cup race at Charlotte after joining Hendrick Motorsports, but has 1 top-5 finish in 16 races at the track since then. Still, he's had great moments at the track.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. at Charlotte - Since Joining Hendrick Motorsports 1st Race 16 Races Since Avg start 6th 16.7 (267/16) Top 5 1 1 Avg finish 5th 21.6 (345/16) Laps led 76 48

Dale Earnhardt Jr. - Notable Moments at Charlotte

May 30, 1999 - Finishes 16th in first career Cup Series start (father finished 6th)

May 20, 2000 - Wins the All-Star Race as a rookie (led only the final 2 laps)

May 28, 2000 - Starts on pole, leads 175 laps, finishes 4th as a rookie

May 29, 2011 - Finished 7th after running out of gas while leading on final lap in attempt to break 104-race winless streak

Who's Hot and Who's Not - Charlotte (Playoff Driver Edition)

HOT

• Martin Truex Jr.: won 4 of 7 races on 1.5-mile tracks this season

• Kyle Busch: 2 playoff wins in 3 races this year (2 in first 122 career playoff races)

• Jimmie Johnson: 8 career Cup Series wins at Charlotte (2 more than any other driver)

• Kevin Harvick: 5 top-2 finishes in last 9 Charlotte races (7 top 10s in span)

• Jamie McMurray: 8.9 Avg finish on 1.5-mile tracks this season (3rd-best among all drivers)

NOT

• Chase Elliott: finished 33rd and 38th in last 2 Charlotte races

• Kyle Larson: 17.0 Avg finish in Round of 12 tracks earlier this season (3rd-worst among 12 remaining playoff drivers); 33rd at Charlotte in May

• Brad Keselowski: finished 39th in 2 of last 3 races on 1.5-mile tracks (wrecked out at Charlotte and Kentucky)

• Ryan Blaney: finished 14th or worse (26.2 Avg finish) in 5 career Cup starts at Charlotte

• Ricky Stenhouse Jr.: 0 top-10 finishes, 2 laps led in 11 career Charlotte races

--- ESPN Stats & Info ---