NASCAR Hall of Fame induction ceremony set for January 19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Oct. 10, 2017) - Tickets to the 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony are now on sale to the public. Red Byron, Ray Evernham, Ron Hornaday Jr., Ken Squier and Robert Yates will be honored during this year's ceremony set for Friday, Jan. 19, 2018. Induction ticket prices range from $45 for general seats to $350 for the Exclusive Driver Dinner Package (plus tax and applicable service fees).

Drivers, celebrities and legends of the sport will take the stage during this premier celebration that will honor the ninth class of the NASCAR Hall of Fame. This historic class is filled with a mix of legends including championship-winning drivers, crew chiefs and engine builders to a legendary voice of NASCAR who brought the sport to the world through broadcasting.

• Red Byron won NASCAR's first race in 1948 on the Daytona Beach-Road Course. He went on in 1948 to win NASCAR's first season championship-in the NASCAR Modified Division. The following year, he won NASCAR's first Strictly Stock Division title-the precursor to today's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series-driving for NASCAR Hall of Fame car owner Raymond Parks.

• Ray Evernham guided Jeff Gordon and the No. 24 team to three championships in four seasons (1995, 1997, 1998) and a series-leading 47 wins in the 1990s. Among their triumphs were two Daytona 500s (1997, 1999) and two Brickyard 400s (1994, 1998).

• Ron Hornaday Jr. boasts a record four championships and 51 wins in what is today the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. Hornaday also holds the Truck Series all-time record for top fives (158) and top 10s (234).

• Ken Squier co-founded the Motor Racing Network (MRN) in 1970. He called the 1979 Daytona 500 on CBS, a milestone moment for the entire sport, as his voice welcomed millions to the first live flag-to-flag coverage of "The Great American Race"-a moniker he coined. He is the inaugural winner/namesake of the Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence.

• Robert Yates won NASCAR premier series championships as both an engine builder and an owner. He provided the power behind NASCAR Hall of Famers Bobby Allison and Cale Yarborough, later leading Allison to a series championship in 1983 with DiGard Racing. In the late 1980s, Yates tried his hand at ownership, and success quickly followed to the tune of three Daytona 500s and the 1999 NASCAR premier series championship.

Prior to the ceremony, a special Induction Dinner at the Charlotte Convention Center, which is connected to the NASCAR Hall of Fame, will include a jacket presentation for the living inductees and an award presentation honoring Norma "Dusty" Brandel, the recipient of the seventh Squier-Hall Award for NASCAR Media Excellence. Returning this year, fans also have the exclusive opportunity to purchase a seat for the dinner that puts them at a table with a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver (a limited quantity is available).

After dinner, the Induction Ceremony will take place in the Crown Ballroom at the Charlotte Convention Center and will honor the five Class of 2018 inductees as well as Jim France, the fourth recipient of the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

A special NASCAR Fan Appreciation Day will take place at the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. More details on driver appearances, activities and programming for this day will be announced at a later date.

See below for ticket and package options.

2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame Exclusive Driver Dinner Package ($350 per person plus tax and applicable service fees; limited quantity available)

• Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Driver at Table

• (1) Induction Dinner Seat, including Jacket Presentation

• (1) Induction Ceremony Seat

• (1) Commemorative Dinner and Ceremony Ticket

• (1) NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2018 Yearbook

• (1) Admission to First Look at Class of 2018 Inductee Exhibits

• (1) NASCAR Hall of Fame Annual Pass

2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame VIP Induction Package ($299 per person plus tax and applicable service fees; limited quantity available)

• (1) Induction Dinner Seat, including Jacket Presentation

• (1) Induction Ceremony Seat

• (1) Commemorative Dinner and Ceremony Ticket

• (1) NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2018 Yearbook

• (1) Admission to First Look at Class of 2018 Inductee Exhibits

• (1) NASCAR Hall of Fame Annual Pass

2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Premium Seat ($80 per person plus tax and applicable service fees)

• (1) Premium Induction Ceremony Seat

• (1) NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2018 Yearbook

• (1) Admission to the NASCAR Hall of Fame on Friday, Jan. 19

2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony General Seat ($45 plus tax and applicable service fees)

• (1) Induction Ceremony Seat

• (1) NASCAR Hall of Fame Class of 2018 Yearbook

Individual ticket and ticket packages are available at ticketmaster.com or by calling 800-745-3000. For accessible seating, please call 704-654-4400. There is a ticket limit of 6 for this event. The 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame Exclusive Driver Dinner Package and 2018 NASCAR Hall of Fame VIP Induction Package will only be available for pickup at Will Call the day of the event. All other tickets will be mailed by Ticketmaster. For more information about Induction weekend, visit nascarhall.com/inductees/induction-ceremony.