Auto Club Speedway tickets on sale

FONTANA, Calif. - (October 9, 2017) - How can you make your friends 'green' with envy? How about by going to the NASCAR Auto Club 400 race on St. Patrick's Day Weekend when the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 race weekend returns to Auto Club Speedway - March 16-18, 2018. Tickets are on sale now and start as low as $42.00 which includes parking.

Fans can also save 50% off a Pre-Race Pit Pass and $10.00 off of general admission tickets to the NASCAR XFINITY 300 race on March 17. Special offer valid Oct. 9-13, 2017.

"Attending the NASCAR Auto Club 400 is more than the race, it's an experience. The festival atmosphere brings race fans and non-race fans together to enjoy concerts, stunt shows, and motor¬sport programming," said Dave Allen, President of Auto Club Speedway. "The NASCAR Auto Club 400 is one of the largest sporting events in Southern California and it only happens once a year."

In addition, a variety of ticket packages are available for race fans to see their favorite driver, access pit road and other cool race day experiences including:

• Save up to 50% off Auto Club 400 tickets with AAA Discounts and Rewards

• Attend a Q&A with six-time Auto Club 400 winner Jimmie Johnson

• Party at the Busch Block Party including a Q&A with 2011 Auto Club 400 winner, Kevin Harvick

• Go behind the scenes with exclusive access to NASCAR garages with a Garage Tour Package

With a race ticket, fans will receive access to the O'Reilly Auto Parts Fan Zone including live entertainment, NASCAR driver appearances, autograph sessions, motocross exhibits, celebrity appearances and other family fun.

Auto Club Speedway continues to offer family activities and youth programming throughout the Auto Club 400 race weekend. A designated area called Lefty's Fun Zone features autograph sessions, driver appearances and other kid motorsport activities. Kids 12 and under with a Lefty's Kids Club membership get a free general admission ticket to the 5.11 Tactical Pole Day and the NASCAR XFINITY Series 300 race.

To purchase tickets to NASCAR's Auto Club 400 Weekend at Auto Club Speedway, call

1-800-944-RACE (7223), shop online at www.autoclubspeedway.com.

--- Auto Club Speedway ---