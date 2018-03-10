Denny Hamlin's Short Track Showdown returning

Denny Hamlin's Short Track Showdown returns after a two-year hiatus to Langley Speedway in Hampton, Va. on Thursday, April 19. Joining Hamlin for the 200-lap pro-am late model charity race is Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch as well as NASCAR veteran Timothy Peters. All proceeds from the Short Track Showdown will benefit the Denny Hamlin Foundation, which supports Cystic Fibrosis research and therapy.

The ninth edition of the Short Track Showdown will mark the fourth different venue as Langley Speedway becomes the new host of the event, following Southside Speedway (2008-10), Richmond Raceway (2011-13), and South Boston Speedway (2014-15). The Short Track Showdown pits NASCAR stars against local late model racers competing in the NASCAR WHELEN All-American Series. Previous winners include Hamlin, Busch, Peters, Tony Stewart, and local late model stars C.E. Falk and Matt Bowling. Peters was the last to visit victory lane in this event at South Boston in 2015.

"This is truly one of my favorite events to host because of what it means for the local racers," said Hamlin. "It's great they get to race against NASCAR veterans like Kyle, Timothy and myself. Plus, I love the attention it gives to these historic Virginia tracks where many drivers, myself included, got our start racing stock cars. Langley has always been special to me, so I'm excited to bring this event there, and look forward to raising money for the Foundation as well."

Hamlin began his stock car racing career at Langley Speedway in 1997 and would go on to win not only his first stock car race in the tracks mini-stock series, but also capture the track's rookie-of-the-year honors and the track championship in his debut season.

Langley Speedway is a 4/10-mile asphalt oval that hosts NASCAR Whelen All-American Series late model stock cars, the NASCAR WHELEN Modified Tour and the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East Tour. In addition, Langley has hosted the NASCAR Drive 4 Diversity program. The support series for the April 19 show will be the Super Street Division.

Advance tickets go on sale Sunday, March 11 and cost $25 for adults, $20 for seniors and military, $15 for kids 6 through 12, and free for kids 5 and under. Advanced tickets will be available online at https://langley-speedway.ticketleap.com/

Past Denny Hamlin Short Track Showdown Winners:

2015 - Timothy Peters;

2014 - Matt Bowling;

2013 - Kyle Busch;

2012 - Tony Stewart;

2011 - Denny Hamlin;

2010 - C.E. Falk;

2009 - Kyle Busch;

2008 - Kyle Busch