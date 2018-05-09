GEICO Grounds RV camping at Homestead gets upgraded

Camping and NASCAR championships at Homestead-Miami Speedway have become synonymous over the years. That pairing will get even better in 2018. The track announced today that beginning with 2018 Ford Championship Weekend (Nov. 16-18), electric hook-ups and water will be provided in the already-popular GEICO Grounds Turn 2 RV area, located within the facility's gates.

Spots in this premium RV area gain you access starting on Wednesday prior to race weekend through the Monday following the race. It does not include tickets for entry into the three races over the course of the weekend, and there is a minimum purchase of two tickets.

Ford Championship Weekend races include the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Ford EcoBoost 200 on Friday, November 16, the NASCAR XFINITY Series Ford EcoBoost 300 on Saturday, November 17 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 on Sunday, November 18. Champions for 2018 will be determined and celebrated on the track each of the three days.

"RV camping is one of the signature elements at all NASCAR venues, and our camping areas at Homestead-Miami Speedway reflect this popularity," said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Matthew Becherer. "These new amenities will significantly upgrade our Turn 2 area, and will make it a true destination spot for both NASCAR fans and avid campers who descend upon our track each year."

For more information on the Turn 2 RV area and all camping offerings during 2018 Ford Championship Weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway, call 305-230-5255, or visit www.homesteadmiamispeedway.com.