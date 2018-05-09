Dover post-race penalties announced

NASCAR released the Post-Event Penalty Report for Dover International Speedway:

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Dover International Speedway

Infraction Date: 5/6/2018 (post-race inspection)

Team: #19-Daniel Suarez

Violation: Sections 20.4.h Body; 20.4.8.1.c Rear Window Support and Structure

Note: Rear window not flush to Deck Lid.

Rule 12.5.2.6.2(c) applied to race finish as a post-race L1 infraction.

Penalty: Crew chief (Scott Graves) has been fined $50,000. Car chief (Todd Brewer) has been suspended from the next two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Points Events. Team has been assessed with the loss of 20 driver points and 20 owner points

Infraction Date: 5/6/2018 (post-race inspection)

Team: #14-Clint Bowyer

Violation: Section 20.4.8.1 Rear Window Support and Structure b. & c.

Note: Rear window support braces must keep the rear window glass rigid in all directions at all times.

Rule 12.5.2.6.2(c) applied to race finish as a post-race L1 infraction.

Penalty: Crew chief (Mike Bugarewicz) has been fined $50,000. Car chief (Jerry Cook) has been suspended from the next two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship Points Events. Team has been assessed with the loss of 20 driver points and 20 owner points.

Infraction Date: 5/6/2018 (post-race inspection)

Team: #3-Austin Dillon

Violation: Section 20.4.3.a&.d: Splitter

Note: Splitter did not meet rule specifications.

Penalty: Crew chief (Justin Alexander) has been fined $25,000. Car

chief (Greg Ebert) has been suspended from the next

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Points Event.

Infraction Date: 5/6/2018 (post-race inspection)

Team: #41-Kurt Busch

Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels. Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.

Penalty: Crew chief (Billy Scott) has been fined $10,000.

NASCAR XFINITY Series Dover International Speedway

Infraction Date: 5/5/2018 (post-race inspection)

Team: #7-Justin Allgaier

Violation: Section 20.14.2.h Rear Suspension I-4 Truck Trailing Arm Spacers/Pinion Angle Shims

Note: Truck Trailing Arm Spacers / Pinion Angle Shims not in complete contact with corresponding mating surface. Rule

12.5.2.6.2(c) applied to race finish as a postrace L1 infraction.

Penalty: Crew chief (Jason Burdett) has been fined $25,000 and suspended from the next two NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Points Events. Team has been assessed with the loss of 25 owner points and 25 driver points.

Infraction Date: 3/10/2018 (post-race inspection)

Team: #3-Jeb Burton

Violation: Section 20.4.3.a&.b: Splitter

Note: Splitter did not meet rule specifications

Penalty: Crew chief (Nick Harrison) has been fined $10,000. Car chief (Michael Scearce) has been suspended from the next NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Points Event.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Dover International Speedway

Infraction Date: 5/4/2018 (post-race inspection)

Team: #4-Todd Gilliland

Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels. Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.

Penalty: Crew chief (Wes Ward) has been fined $10,000.

NASCAR Penalty

Michael L Haden [JP Motorsports XFINITY Series team]has been suspended indefinitely for violation of Section 12.8.1.e - Being charged with or convicted of significant criminal violations (e.g. Domestic Violence, Trafficking, Assault), or having had determinations rendered by criminal or civil authorities that in NASCAR's judgement necessitate action.

See the Dover Post-Event Penalty Report (pdf) for complete details.

--- NASCAR ---

Statement fro JR Motorsports Statement from Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports, regarding the penalties incurred by the No. 7 team from the race at Dover International Speedway. The team will not appeal the penalties.

"As a highly-competitive race team that challenges for wins each and every weekend, we're deeply disappointed and frustrated in today's ruling. We strive to produce race victories for JR Motorsports' partners, fans and employees while adhering to the rulebook," said Kelley Earnhardt Miller, general manager of JR Motorsports. "To that end, the No. 7 team put on a winning performance in Saturday's race and received damage on the last lap that we believe contributed to this infraction. We will never fault ourselves for that."