Charlotte Motor Speedway post-race penalties announced

NASCAR released the Post-Event Penalty Report for Charlotte Motor Speedway:
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Charlotte Motor Speedway
Infraction Date: 2/27/2018 (post-race inspection)
Team: #78-Martin Truex, Jr.
Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels. Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
Penalty: Crew chief (Cole Pearn) has been fined $10,000.
NASCAR XFINITY Series Charlotte Motor Speedway
Infraction Date: 2/26/2018 (post-race inspection)
Team: #20-Christopher Bell
Violation: Sections 20.17.3.2.1.2.a Post-Qualifying and Post-Race Front Body Inspection Heights; 20.17.3.2.2.2.a Post-Qualifying and PostRace Rear Body Inspection Heights
Note: Post-race height measurements were outside NASCAR allowed tolerances.
Rule 12.5.2.6.2(c) applied to race finish as a post-race L1 infraction.
Penalty: Crew chief (Jason Ratcliff) has been fined $10,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Points Event. Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and 10 owner points.
Infraction Date: 2/26/2018 (post-race inspection)
Team: #8-Tommy Joe Martins
Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels. Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.
Penalty: Crew chief (Keith Wolfe) has been fined $10,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Points Event.
See the Charlotte Post-Event Penalty Report (pdf) for complete details.
--- NASCAR ---