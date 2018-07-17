Statistical Advance: Analyzing the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301

Top 10 Driver Rating at New Hampshire

Denny Hamlin.............................. 103.6

Kyle Busch................................... 100.8

Jimmie Johnson........................... 100.5

Brad Keselowski............................ 99.1

Kevin Harvick................................. 96.5

Matt Kenseth.................................. 93.7

Martin Truex Jr.............................. 93.5

Kyle Larson.................................... 92.5

Chase Elliott................................... 90.4

Kurt Busch..................................... 88.5

Note: Driver Ratings compiled from 2005-2017 races (26 total) among active drivers at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

History

· Groundbreaking for New Hampshire International Speedway, as New Hampshire Motor Speedway was originally named, was Aug. 13, 1989.

· The 1.058-mile oval is located on approximately 1,200 acres; the multi-use complex is the largest sports facility in New England.

· The first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race was on July 11, 1993 - won by NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace.

· Speedway Motorsports, Inc. agreed to purchase New Hampshire International Speedway from Bob and Gary Bahre on January 11, 2008, and then renamed the track New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

· There have been 46 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway; one per year from 1993 through 1996 and two per year from 1997-2017. Starting again this year, the track will host just one event per season.

Starts

· 180 drivers have competed in at least one Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway; 144 in more than one.

· Jeff Gordon leads the series in starts at New Hampshire with 42; followed by Jeff Burton with 39.

· Matt Kenseth leads all active drivers in series starts at NHMS with 36 starts; followed by Kevin Harvick and Kurt Busch with 34 each.

· 16 different drivers have made their first MENCS start at NHMS all-time. Active drivers that made their first start at NHMS are BJ McLeod (9/27/2015), Corey LaJoie (9/21/2014) and Joey Logano (9/14/2008).

· Erik Jones leads the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in average starting position at New Hampshire with a 7.000 in two starts; followed by Kyle Busch with a 9.961 in 27 starts.

Poles

· In total, 21 different Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers have won the Busch Pole Award at New Hampshire, led by Ryan Newman with seven poles.

· Mark Martin won the inaugural Busch Pole Award at New Hampshire in 1993 with a speed of 126.871 mph.

· In total 10 drivers have multiple poles at NHMS, six of the 10 drivers have won consecutive poles at New Hampshire: Ken Schrader (1997 sweep); Jeff Gordon (1998-1999); Rusty Wallace (1999-2000); Ryan Newman (twice - 2003-2004 and 2011 sweep), Juan Pablo Montoya (2009-2010) and Carl Edwards (2005 sweep).

· Youngest New Hampshire MENCS pole winner: Brian Vickers (07/17/2005 - 21 years, 8 months, 23 days).

· Oldest New Hampshire MENCS pole winner: Bill Elliott (07/21/2002 - 46 years, 9 months, 13 days).

· Two drivers (all-time) have posted their first career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series pole at New Hampshire Motor Speedway: Brad Keselowski (09/19/10) and Patrick Carpentier (06/27/2008).

· Five manufactures won the Busch Pole Award in the MENCS at New Hampshire; led by Chevrolet (18), Ford (eight), Toyota (eight), Dodge (six), and Pontiac (one).

Wins

· A total of 24 different Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers have won at New Hampshire Motor Speedway; led by Jeff Burton with four victories.

· Three drivers have posted consecutive wins at New Hampshire Motor Speedway: Jimmie Johnson (2003 sweep), Kurt Busch (2004 sweep) and Matt Kenseth (2015 fall, 2016 spring).

· Youngest New Hampshire winner: Joey Logano (06/28/2009 - 19 years, 1 month, 4 days).

· Oldest New Hampshire winner: Mark Martin (09/20/2009 - 50 years, 8 months, 11 days).

· Joe Gibbs Racing lead the series in wins at New Hampshire in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with 12 victories; followed by Hendrick Motorsports (9), Roush Fenway Racing (seven), Team Penske (six), and Richard Childress Racing (four).

· Five different manufacturers have won at New Hampshire; led by Chevrolet with 19 victories; followed by Ford (13), Toyota (nine), Dodge (three) and Pontiac (two).

· Jeff Burton is the only driver to win the July race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway three consecutive years (1997, '98 and '99)

· Six of the 46 (11.3%) Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races at New Hampshire have been won from the pole or first starting position; the most recent was Kyle Busch in 2017.

· The first starting position is the most proficient starting position in the field, producing more winners (six) than any other starting position at New Hampshire.

· The deepest in the field that a race winner has started at New Hampshire is 38th, by Jeff Burton in 1999.

· The deepest in the field that an active race winner has started at New Hampshire is 32nd, by Kurt Busch in the summer of 2003.

· Jamie McMurray leads the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series among active drivers with the most starts at New Hampshire without visiting Victory Lane at 30.

· Five Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers have posted their first career win at New Hampshire Motor Speedway: Ryan Newman (09/15/02), Clint Bowyer (09/16/07), Joey Logano (06/28/09), Robby Gordon (11/23/01) and Joe Nemechek (09/19/99).

Additional Finishing Position Stats

· A total of 23 different MENCS drivers have finished second at NHMS. Tony Stewart leads the series in runner-up finishes at New Hampshire with six; followed by Jeff Gordon (five), Denny Hamlin (four), Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson and Mark Martin (with three each).

· A total of 54 different MENCS drivers have finished inside the top-five at NHMS. Jeff Gordon leads the series in top-five finishes at New Hampshire with 16; followed by Tony Stewart with 15 and Matt Kenseth with 12.

· A total of 81 different MENCS drivers have finished inside the top-10 at NHMS. Jeff Gordon leads the series in top-10 finishes at New Hampshire with 24; followed by Jimmie Johnson and Matt Kenseth with 21 each.

· Daniel Suárez leads Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in average finishing position at New Hampshire with a 7.00 in two starts; followed by Brad Keselowski with 9.823 (17 starts) and Denny Hamlin with 10.083 (24 starts).

Track Specific Stats

· Since the advent of electronic scoring the closest margin of victory (MOV) in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was the July 1, 2007 race won by Denny Hamlin over Jeff Gordon with a MOV of 0.068 second.

· Four of the 46 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races have resulted in a NASCAR Overtime finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

· Four of the 46 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races at New Hampshire Motor Speedway have been shortened due to weather conditions.

· Qualifying has been cancelled due to weather conditions in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway five times: fall 2001, summer 2003, fall 2004, fall 2008 and summer 2009.

· Jeff Gordon leads the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series in laps led at New Hampshire with 1,373 laps led in 42 starts. Ryan Newman leads all active drivers with 722 laps led.

Female Competitor Stats

· Danica Patrick is the only female driver that has competed in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

NASCAR in New Hampshire

· A total of 97 NASCAR national series races have been held in the state of New Hampshire, all at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

New Hampshire Drivers In NASCAR

· 15 drivers that have made at least one start in a NASCAR national series have their home state recorded as New Hampshire;

· Jamie Aube is the only one of the 15 New Hampshire drivers to record a victory in NASCAR national series competition.

· Aube won in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on July 12, 1987 at Oxford Plains Speedway in Oxford, ME; it was his only start that season.

