NASCAR considering rule change on windshield wipers

Even if rain is not in the forecast, NASCAR teams are allowed to race at road courses with a front windshield wiper. And teams do.

Scott Miller, NASCAR senior vice president of competition, said Monday on "The Morning Drive" that the rule on the windshield wiper blade is expected to change for 2019.

"We've typically let them run the wiper blade whether it was dry or whether it was not," Miller said on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. "Ironically, that's on our list for 2019 rules and we will tell them when they can and when they can't run the windshield wiper blade.

--- NBC Sports ---

Note Some teams believe that the wiper adds a small aerodynamic benefit to the cars.