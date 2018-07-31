Auto Club Speedway ticket renewals underway

FONTANA, Calif. (July 30, 2018) - With the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Auto Club 400 Race Weekend just around the corner (March 15-17), don't miss your opportunity to reserve your same seat as last year or upgrade for 2019 before tickets go on sale to the public.

Fans renewing NASCAR Auto Club 400 tickets between July 30 and September 5, 2018 will receive the following benefits:

Renew to Win

Imagine yourself waving the green flag at Qualifying or getting a picture with the winner in Victory Lane...well, you can! Back by popular demand, the "Renew to Win" contest gives fans the chance to win these race day experiences from August 1 - August 14.

• Cold Garage Passes

• Red Carpet Passes to NASCAR Cup Drivers Meeting

• Rooftop Suite Passes

• Victory Lane Passes plus photo with winner

• Wave the Green Flag on Qualifying Day

• Victory Lane Autographed 2019 Hat

• VIP Reserved Parking

• Driver Autographed Die-cast

Low Pricing and Payment Plans

Put $10.00 down for grandstand ticket renewals and 25% down for RV spaces, and both have the option to set-up a payment plan. Renewal prices are the lowest prices of the year including 50% off on pre-race pit passes.

Renewal Benefits

Automatically become a "Hard Card Member" providing exclusive access to member only NASCAR driver Q&A's, early gate entrance on specific race days, commemorative gift and other special benefits.

To renew tickets and/or add ticket packages for the 2019 NASCAR Auto Club 400 race weekend, go to www.autoclubspeedway.com/Renewals or call 800-944-7223 (RACE). NASCAR tickets go on sale to the public on October 8, 2018.

