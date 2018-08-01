Pocono post-race penalties announced

NASCAR released the Post-Event Penalty Report for Pocono Raceway:

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Raceway

Infraction Date: 7/28/2018 (pre-race inspection)

Team: #4-Kevin Harvick

Violation: Section 8.7.b Vehicles/Equipment/Parts Failing to Meet Specifications Note: Vehicle failed inspection multiple times.

Penalty: Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and 10 owner points.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Raceway

Infraction Date: 7/28/2018 (pre-race inspection)

Team: #95-Kasey Kahne

Violation: Section 8.7.b Vehicles/Equipment/Parts Failing to Meet Specifications Note: Vehicle failed inspection multiple times.

Penalty: Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and 10 owner points.

Team Members

Infraction Date: 7/25/2018 / 7/27/2018

Team: Douglas E. Chouinard and David M. Little, Jr.

Violation: Behavioral; Sections 12.1.a; 2.11.a and Sections 12.1.a; 19

Penalty: Indefinite suspension from NASCAR

Camping World Truck Series Pocono Raceway

None.

XFINITY Series Iowa Speedway

None.

See the Pocono Raceway Post-Event Penalty Report (pdf) for complete details.

