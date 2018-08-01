Pocono post-race penalties announced

NASCAR released the Post-Event Penalty Report for Pocono Raceway:
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Raceway
Infraction Date: 7/28/2018 (pre-race inspection)
Team: #4-Kevin Harvick
Violation: Section 8.7.b Vehicles/Equipment/Parts Failing to Meet Specifications Note: Vehicle failed inspection multiple times.
Penalty: Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and 10 owner points.
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Raceway
Infraction Date: 7/28/2018 (pre-race inspection)
Team: #95-Kasey Kahne
Violation: Section 8.7.b Vehicles/Equipment/Parts Failing to Meet Specifications Note: Vehicle failed inspection multiple times.
Penalty: Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and 10 owner points.
Team Members
Infraction Date: 7/25/2018 / 7/27/2018
Team: Douglas E. Chouinard and David M. Little, Jr.
Violation: Behavioral; Sections 12.1.a; 2.11.a and Sections 12.1.a; 19
Penalty: Indefinite suspension from NASCAR
Camping World Truck Series Pocono Raceway
None.
XFINITY Series Iowa Speedway
None.
See the Pocono Raceway Post-Event Penalty Report (pdf) for complete details.
