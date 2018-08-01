        <
          Pocono post-race penalties announced

          1:01 PM ET
          • Jayski.com Staff

          NASCAR released the Post-Event Penalty Report for Pocono Raceway:

          Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Raceway

          Infraction Date: 7/28/2018 (pre-race inspection)
          Team: #4-Kevin Harvick
          Violation: Section 8.7.b Vehicles/Equipment/Parts Failing to Meet Specifications Note: Vehicle failed inspection multiple times.
          Penalty: Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and 10 owner points.

          Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pocono Raceway

          Infraction Date: 7/28/2018 (pre-race inspection)
          Team: #95-Kasey Kahne
          Violation: Section 8.7.b Vehicles/Equipment/Parts Failing to Meet Specifications Note: Vehicle failed inspection multiple times.
          Penalty: Team has been assessed with the loss of 10 driver points and 10 owner points.

          Team Members
          Infraction Date: 7/25/2018 / 7/27/2018
          Team: Douglas E. Chouinard and David M. Little, Jr.
          Violation: Behavioral; Sections 12.1.a; 2.11.a and Sections 12.1.a; 19
          Penalty: Indefinite suspension from NASCAR

          Camping World Truck Series Pocono Raceway
          None.

          XFINITY Series Iowa Speedway
          None.

          See the Pocono Raceway Post-Event Penalty Report (pdf) for complete details.

          --- NASCAR ---

