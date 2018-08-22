Bristol post-race penalties announced

NASCAR released the Post-Event Penalty Report for Bristol Motor Speedway:

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bristol Motor Speedway

None.

NASCAR XFINITY Series Bristol Motor Speedway

Infraction Date: 8/17/2018 (post-race inspection)

Team: #12-Austin Cindric

Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.

Penalty: Crew chief (Matt Swiderski) has been fined $20,000 and suspended from the next three NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Points Events, through Sept. 12, 2018. Team has been assessed with the loss of 35 driver points and 35 owner points.

Infraction Date: 8/17/2018 (post-race inspection)

Team: #76-Spencer Boyd

Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.

Penalty: Crew chief (Matt Swiderski) has been fined $20,000 and suspended from the next three NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Points Events, through Sept. 12, 2018. Team has been assessed with the loss of 35 driver points and 35 owner points.

Infraction Date: 8/17/2018 (post-race inspection)

Team: #22-Joey Logano

Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.

Penalty: Crew chief (Brian Wilson) has been fined $10,000 and suspended from the next NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Points Event.

Camping World Truck Series Bristol Motor Speedway

Infraction Date: 8/17/2018 (post-race inspection)

Team: #68-Clay Greenfield

Violation: Section 20.3.4: Ballast Containers Note: Loss or separation of added ballast from the vehicle.

Penalty: Crew chief (Danny Gill), truck chief (Melvin Burns Jr.) and mechanic (William Guinade) have been suspended from the next three NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Points Events, through Oct. 17, 2018.

Infraction Date: 8/17/2018 (post-race inspection)

Team: #88-Matt Crafton

Violation: Sections 10.9.10.4: Tires and Wheels Note: Lug nut(s) not properly installed.

Penalty: Crew chief (Carl Joiner Jr.) has been fined $2,500.

See the Bristol Motor Speedway Post-Event Penalty Report (pdf) for complete details.

