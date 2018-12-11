KDI Office Technology extends partnership with Dover Speedway

DOVER, Del. (Dec. 11, 2018) - KDI Office Technology and Dover International Speedway have reached a five-year partnership extension through 2024, making KDI the official and exclusive business solutions provider to the Monster Mile, and also gaining naming rights to the track's Infield Media Center.

The KDI Office Technology Media Center at Dover International Speedway, located near the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage inside Turn 1, provides local, regional and national media with a work area while at the track during NASCAR tripleheader weekends. The KDI Office Technology Media Center at Dover International Speedway is used for most press conferences and driver interviews throughout the weekend. KDI Office Technology will serve as the first presenting partner of the media center in the track's 50 year history.

"This full-fledged sponsorship is a big step in our relationship with Dover and we couldn't be happier," says Don Schatzman, KDI President. "We enjoy entertaining our clients at the track and giving them the complete Dover NASCAR experience. Given our long history together, we are so proud to be the first partner in Dover's history to have our name on the media center. It's very special and we look forward to many more years of working with the wonderful people at Dover."

KDI Office Technology is the fastest growing independent office technology provider in the mid-Atlantic region. The family-owned company has six locations in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Dover International Speedway is hosting two NASCAR tripleheader weekends in 2019 on May 3-5 and Oct. 4-6 as it celebrates its 50th anniversary season.

"We're extremely pleased that KDI Office Technology has extended its partnership agreement with the Monster Mile as we head into an exciting 50th anniversary season," Dover International Speedway President and CEO Mike Tatoian said. "Dover is a premier venue for mid-Atlantic NASCAR fans, so it was natural to connect with KDI, the office technology leader in the mid-Atlantic region. Together, we look forward to continued success in the future."

The May 3-5 weekend includes the "JEGS 200" NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday, May 3, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash Race on Saturday, May 4 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, May 5.

The Oct. 4-6 weekend includes the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Friday, Oct. 4, the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race on Saturday, Oct. 5 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Sunday, Oct. 6. The Oct. 6, 2019 event will be the 100th NASCAR Cup Series race in Dover's history.

For tickets or more information on Monster Mile events, call (800) 441-RACE or visit DoverSpeedway.com. You can also keep up with track activities at Facebook.com/DoverInternationalSpeedway, or on Twitter and Instagram at @MonsterMile.

